    Cardinals vs. Texans NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cardinals vs. Texans

    Non-conference foes square off in Houston on Sunday where the Texans will host the Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Houston cover as 5.5-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board for this Cardinals vs. Texans matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    453 Arizona Cardinals (+5.5) at 454 Houston Texans (-5.5); o/u 48.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: CBS

    Cardinals vs. Texans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

    Cardinals ruled out Emari Demercado (toe) for Week 11 against the Texans. Demercado was limited in practice throughout the week, but that won’t be enough to get him on the field for Week 11. Demercado will now miss his third-straight game, while James Conner will once again serve as the Cardinals’ high-volume RB1. It’s possible Michael Carter, who was acquired from the Jets earlier in the week, slots in as the RB2 behind Conner.

    Houston Texans DFS Spin

    Nico Collins (calf) is expected to play in Week 11 against the Cardinals. After missing Week 10 with a calf injury, Collins practiced throughout the week and was upgraded from limited to full on Friday. The Texan’s WR1 gets a friendly fantasy matchup against the Cardinals and is in the WR2 mix for fantasy purposes.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Arizona’s last 9 games

    Houston is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

    Houston is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

    Cardinals vs. Texans Prediction:

    Bet against Houston at your own risk. Since Week 3, the Texans are 5-2 and are averaging 6.2 yards per play, which ranks third in the NFL. Rookie C.J. Stroud has thrown for 826 yards over his last two games, which is second most by a first-year player over a two-game span. The Texans are also averaging 26.7 points per game since Week 3, which ranks seventh in the NFL over that span.

    Cardinals vs. Texans NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS -5.5

