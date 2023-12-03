Close Menu
    Cardinals vs. Steelers NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cardinals vs. Steelers
    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) evades a tackle by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in the third quarter during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans on November 19, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Is Pittsburgh laying too many points in Sunday’s Cardinals vs. Steelers matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? The Steelers are currently 6.5-point home favorites, while the total sits at 41.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    457 Arizona Cardinals (+6.5) at 458 Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5); o/u 41

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: CBS

    Cardinals vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

    Trey McBride (groin) is questionable for Week 13 against the Steelers. McBride closed out the week with limited practices on back-to-back days and should be good to go against the Steelers. The second-year tight end has quickly become one of the best tight ends in fantasy, posting TE1 finishes in five of his last seven games. Those who have him should be slotting him into their lineups on Sunday against the Steelers.

    Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

    Diontae Johnson (illness) did not practice Thursday. Johnson was reportedly at practice but then sent home with said illness. Assuming it’s nothing too serious, we’d expect Johnson to be ready to go for Week 13 against the Cardinals. In his first game sans Matt Canada, Johnson caught four passes for 50 yards on eight targets while narrowly missing a touchdown. He’ll be a top-24 fantasy play against the Cardinals if he’s able to go.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Arizona’s last 6 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Arizona’s last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games

    Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Arizona

    Cardinals vs. Steelers Prediction:

    Take Arizona. With their offense, the Steelers shouldn’t be laying 6.5 points to anyone right now. After watching the Rams run all over Arizona’s defense last week, perhaps the notion is that the Steelers will do the same today. That said, the Steelers own one of the least effective and efficient offenses in the league. The only reason they’re 7-4 is because their defense keeps the team in every game. Assuming the Cardinals fix some of their run defense issues, Kyler Murray should make enough plays today to keep Arizona within the number.

    Cardinals vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +6.5

