    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Prediction
    The Seahawks head to Cincinnati where they are 3 point underdogs. Do they have that it takes to cover this spread on the road?

    NFC West rivals meet in Seattle, WA on Sunday where the Seahawks will host the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET. With Seattle laying 8.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart play in today’s Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    463 Arizona Cardinals (+8.5) at 464 Seattle Seahawks (-8.5); o/u 44.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

    Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

    TV: FOX

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

    Cardinals QB Kyler Murray remains on injured reserve and will not play in Week 7 against the Seahawks. The Cardinals activated Murray’s 21-day practice window but the franchise quarterback was not yet ready for game action. He’ll remain on injured reserve through Week 7 while Joshua Dobbs remains under center for the seventh time this season. Murray will now set his sights on a Week 8 return to the active roster.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said WR DK Metcalf (hip, questionable) is a game-time decision. Metcalf returned to a limited practice Friday, putting him on track to play. The hip injury is new for Metcalf, who has been playing though a rib injury since Week 2, but shouldn’t keep him out for Sunday’s matchup with the Cardinals.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Seattle

    The Seahawks 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing Arizona

    Seattle is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Arizona

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction:

    Take Seattle. The Seahawks should have beaten the Bengals last Sunday in Cincinnati but their offense was bogged down in the red zone. The Cardinals ride a six-game road losing streak into today’s game and their 1-5 start is tied for their worst through six games since the franchise move to Arizona. They were competitive to start the season but their lack of overall talent has proven to be a determent of late. I expect the Seahawks to take out their frustrations today on their NFC West rivals.

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -8.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com