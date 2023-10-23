Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

NFC West rivals meet in Seattle, WA on Sunday where the Seahawks will host the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET. With Seattle laying 8.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart play in today’s Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

463 Arizona Cardinals (+8.5) at 464 Seattle Seahawks (-8.5); o/u 44.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray remains on injured reserve and will not play in Week 7 against the Seahawks. The Cardinals activated Murray’s 21-day practice window but the franchise quarterback was not yet ready for game action. He’ll remain on injured reserve through Week 7 while Joshua Dobbs remains under center for the seventh time this season. Murray will now set his sights on a Week 8 return to the active roster.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said WR DK Metcalf (hip, questionable) is a game-time decision. Metcalf returned to a limited practice Friday, putting him on track to play. The hip injury is new for Metcalf, who has been playing though a rib injury since Week 2, but shouldn’t keep him out for Sunday’s matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Seattle

The Seahawks 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing Arizona

Seattle is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Arizona

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take Seattle. The Seahawks should have beaten the Bengals last Sunday in Cincinnati but their offense was bogged down in the red zone. The Cardinals ride a six-game road losing streak into today’s game and their 1-5 start is tied for their worst through six games since the franchise move to Arizona. They were competitive to start the season but their lack of overall talent has proven to be a determent of late. I expect the Seahawks to take out their frustrations today on their NFC West rivals.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -8.5