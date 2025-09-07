Cardinals vs Saints NFL Betting Preview & Odds — Week 1

Week 1 opens with a compelling NFC South/NFC West matchup as the Arizona Cardinals visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 7, 2025. This Cardinals vs Saints NFL preview breaks down the latest odds, injury updates, public betting trends, and matchup context as both teams kickoff their season under new leadership.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 7, 2025 — 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV/Streaming: CBS / Paramount+

Cardinals vs Saints Betting Odds

Point Spread: Cardinals –6.5 | Saints +6.5

Cardinals –6.5 | Saints +6.5 Moneyline: Cardinals approx. –290 | Saints +240

Cardinals approx. –290 | Saints +240 Total (Over/Under): 43.5 points

Public Betting Snapshot

Early betting trends clearly favor the Cardinals on both the spread and moneyline. Totals action touches 43.5, indicating public lean toward a moderately paced scoring affair.

Cardinal vs. Saints News, Notes & Storylines

Moore’s Big Debut: Kellen Moore makes his head coaching debut in New Orleans following a disappointing 2024. Saints fans are optimistic—68% say the team is heading in the right direction.

Kellen Moore makes his head coaching debut in New Orleans following a disappointing 2024. Saints fans are optimistic—68% say the team is heading in the right direction. Saints’ Key Defender Returns: Alontae Taylor will play in Week 1, bolstering the defense as the Saints try to contain Arizona’s passing attack.

Alontae Taylor will play in Week 1, bolstering the defense as the Saints try to contain Arizona’s passing attack. Matchup Spotlight: Defense coordinator Brandon Staley’s schemes will meet Kyler Murray’s arm, with Marvin Harrison Jr. in a highly anticipated battle against Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Defense coordinator Brandon Staley’s schemes will meet Kyler Murray’s arm, with Marvin Harrison Jr. in a highly anticipated battle against Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. Cardinals Take the Edge: A betting model projects a 24–19 Cardinals win, underscoring the expectation of a solid road performance.

Injury Report

Cardinals: DT Dante Stills (questionable); LB Owen Pappoe (questionable).

DT Dante Stills (questionable); LB Owen Pappoe (questionable). Saints: OT Trevor Penning (out); S Jordan Howden (questionable).

Cardinals vs Saints Betting Trends

The Cardinals open as a strong favorite , with pro models leaning toward Arizona by 6.5 points.

, with pro models leaning toward Arizona by 6.5 points. Literature suggests Week 1 underdogs of 3 points or less perform well ATS , but this line is larger—so it leans toward favorite value in this case.

, but this line is larger—so it leans toward favorite value in this case. Early betting action supports the Cardinals—both straight-up and against the number.

Final Thoughts on Cardinals vs Saints

Arizona enters as the clear favorite with more offensive firepower and roster continuity, while the Saints look to show glimpses of life under Kellen Moore. Expect efficient offense from the Cardinals and a building but still vulnerable New Orleans unit—this one tilts in favor of Murray’s squad.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can the Saints absorb pressure on their rookie QB under Moore’s play design?

Will Alontae Taylor elevate the defensive identity with his return?

Is the 6.5-point spread too steep for Moore’s new regime in Week 1?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Cardinals –6.5, given organizational momentum and offensive upside.

Lean Cardinals –6.5, given organizational momentum and offensive upside. Total: Lean Under 43.5, in line with opening-day caution and defensive coaching emphasis.

Cardinals vs Saints Snapshot

Predicted Score

Cardinals 24, Saints 17 — A modest road win backed by offensive balance and coaching continuity, while the Saints show flashes but fall short in their rebuild kickoff.