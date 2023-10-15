Cardinals vs. Rams, 10/15/23 NFL Betting Odds & Prediction

NFC West rivals clash at SoFi Stadium on Sunday where the Rams will host the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET. With L.A. laying a full touchdown and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Rams matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Arizona Cardinals (+7) at 272 Los Angeles Rams (-7); o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Marquise Brown (illness) is expected to play in Week 6 against the Rams. Brown was still getting in limited practices this week despite his illness, so he seems good to go for Week 6. The speedy receiver has 42 targets through five games and should see plenty of looks versus the Rams. His volume puts him near the back of the WR2 range for Week 6.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Rams RG Joseph Noteboom (groin) is questionable for Week 6 against the Cardinals. Kevin Dotson started in Noteboom’s place last week and may do so again versus the Cardinals. Noteboom did not practice until Friday. He closed the week with a limited session.

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 6 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 7 games on the road

LA Rams is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games when playing Arizona

The Rams are 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction:

Take Arizona. Public bettors are champing at the bit to lay the points with the Rams but has anyone watched the Cardinals this season? Given the injury situation of QB Kyler Murray, coupled with the moves they made this offseason, led pundits to assume Arizona was tanking for the No. 1 overall pick.

Instead, the Cardinals covered as a 7-point road favorite in Washington Week 1. In Week 2, they should have beaten the Giants outright, but nevertheless covered as a 4.5-point home dog. They did beat the Cowboys outright as an 11-point home dog in Week 3 before losing straight up and ATS the past two Sundays against the 49ers and Bengals, respectively.

While they didn’t cover versus Cincinnati, Arizona was very much in that game last Sunday. The final score was somewhat misleading. The bottom line is that Joshua Dobbs and this Cardinals team has played much better than anyone would have thought coming into the season and I’ll gladly take the points today in L.A.

Cardinals vs. Rams NFL Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +7