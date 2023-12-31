Cardinals vs. Eagles NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Cardinals vs. Eagles matchup has moved a half-point in favor of Philadelphia. That said, is 11.5 too much to lay with the Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET today? Or will Philadelphia roll against the struggling Cardinals?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

119 Arizona Cardinals (+11.5) at 120 Philadelphia Eagles (-11.5); o/u 48

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kyler Murray (illness) is expected to play in Week 17 against the Eagles. Murray missed the first two practices of the week with an illness that head coach Jonathan Gannon described as a “holiday bug.” He closed the week with a limited practice on Friday before being listed as questionable.

Murray has peaked at 256 passing yards in a game this year, struggling to adjust to a new system after coming back from a torn ACL. His matchup with Philly is great for quarterbacks, but the lack of output through nearly half a season has him outside of the QB1 ranks for Week 17.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

Jalen Hurts completed 24-of-38 passes for 301 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles’ 33-25, Week 16 win over the Giants, adding eight carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles offense looked stale for a good portion of the game, but still out-matched the Giants for the win. Hurts scored yet another tush-push touchdown, setting the record for most quarterback rushing scores in a single season. He also threw a slant to Devonta Smith for his passing score. Hurts threw a pick-six to Adoree Jackson in Giants territory, but recovered in the fourth quarter to lead a couple of scoring drives to finish the game for the Eagles. Hurts’ rushing upside, especially via the tush-push, makes him a QB1 for Week 17 against the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Arizona’s last 6 games on the road

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games at home

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Cardinals vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take Arizona. The Cardinals are 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine games against the Eagles and are 17-4 against the number in their last 21 games against an opponent from the NFC East. That includes a perfect 10-0 mark against the number in their last 10 games versus NFC East foes.

On the other side, the Eagles are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall. They have also dropped four out of their last five games against a conference opponent. Finally, Philadelphia is winless at the betting window in its last six games played in the month of December.

Cardinals vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +11.5