Cardinals vs Cowboys Picks: Monday Night Football Props & SGP

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare prop odds before you bet: Shop live numbers 🎯

Cardinals vs Cowboys Picks — Pro Angles

Dak Prescott passing yards 268.5 (O −130 / U EVEN): Arizona’s low pressure rate projects clean pockets; Dallas leans pass at home. For Cardinals vs Cowboys props, the Over is preferred down to 267.5.

268.5 (O −130 / U EVEN): Arizona’s low pressure rate projects clean pockets; Dallas leans pass at home. For Cardinals vs Cowboys props, the Over is preferred down to 267.5. CeeDee Lamb receiving yards 83.5 (−115/−115): 30%+ target share the last three; soft zone windows boost YAC. Over is live in most game scripts.

83.5 (−115/−115): 30%+ target share the last three; soft zone windows boost YAC. Over is live in most game scripts. Trey McBride receptions alt 6+ (+105): Brissett’s first read versus two-high; high route participation makes this a volume anchor.

alt 6+ (+105): Brissett’s first read versus two-high; high route participation makes this a volume anchor. Javonte Williams rushing yards 64.5 (O −125 / U −105): Positive script bump if Dallas leads; buy 63.5 or better.

Arizona vs Dallas Anytime TD picks

CeeDee Lamb (DAL −114): red-zone target leader; leverage rises in totals above 50.

red-zone target leader; leverage rises in totals above 50. Trey McBride (ARI EVEN): route share + schemed red-zone looks make him Arizona’s cleanest path to six.

route share + schemed red-zone looks make him Arizona’s cleanest path to six. Jake Ferguson (DAL +110): play-action seam and tight-zone usage give solid red-area conversion.

Cardinals vs Cowboys props — correlated game script

Total sits at 54.0. A Cowboys lead + Cardinals underneath passing favors Lamb yardage, Prescott alt overs, and McBride volume while keeping the full-game Under in play if Arizona stalls in the red zone.

Cardinals vs Cowboys same game parlay +625 build

Cowboys Moneyline (−170)

Dak Prescott 250+ Passing Yards (Alt)

CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD

Trey McBride 50+ Receiving Yards (Alt)

Payout: +625 on $100 ($725 return). The SGP stacks Prescott efficiency with Lamb TD equity and McBride volume—four legs that move together in the most likely script.

📊 Lock in the best SGP price: Compare prop lines & parlay odds 🔍

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling. For site tools and policies, visit our Responsible Gaming page.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Read our Affiliate Disclosure for details.