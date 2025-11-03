Cardinals vs Cowboys Odds – Dallas Favored by 3 on MNF

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Cardinals vs Cowboys Odds — (Nov. 3)

Kickoff: Mon, Nov. 3 — 8:15 p.m. ET • Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) • TV: ESPN

Spread: ARI +3 (−105) / DAL −3 (−115)

Total: 54.0 (−110)

Money Line: ARI +145 / DAL −170

Monday Night Football Odds Preview — ARI vs. DAL

The line reflects sharp respect for both offenses. Dallas leans on early-down efficiency and QB protection, while Arizona’s uptempo approach stretches defenses horizontally. Oddsmakers opened Cowboys −3.5 but buyback on the underdog brought it to a flat field goal, suggesting balanced action entering game day.

Totals bettors have keyed on pace — both teams rank top-10 in neutral-situation snaps — though the closing-line trend shows late Under money when divisional familiarity drives adjustment. Monitor whether the total dips below 53.5, as that’s been a trigger for sharp groups this season.

Betting Outlook & Market Watch

Roughly 65% of tickets lean Cowboys ATS per our NFL public betting chart. Key number zone: −3 remains sticky; any move to −2.5 or −3.5 will dictate professional position.

−3 remains sticky; any move to −2.5 or −3.5 will dictate professional position. Total behavior: Heavy first-half Over action, but full-game resistance at 54.5+.

