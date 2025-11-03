Cardinals vs. Cowboys MNF Expert Pick: Dallas tough to beat at home?

Last Updated on November 3, 2025 3:26 pm by Anthony Rome

Game Information

When: Monday, November 3, 2025 — Kickoff 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF).

Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas.

TV: ABC / ESPN / NFL+.

Teams & records (entering Week 9): Dallas Cowboys (3–4–1), Arizona Cardinals (2–5).

Cardinals vs Cowboys Betting Odds

Spread (Bovada): Cowboys −3 / Cardinals +3.

Total (Bovada): 54 (o/u 54).

Moneyline (Bovada approx): DAL −170 / ARI +145 (market pricing subject to live movement).

Public Betting Information

The public has leaned heavily toward Dallas in this market. TheSpread.com’s market watch shows the line sitting around Cowboys −3 and reports roughly 65–74% of public tickets and/or money favoring Dallas in various charts and top public-bet lists — a clear public lean on the home favorite. TheSpread also notes totals action concentrated on the Over in first halves but some resistance full-game at 54. Monitor whether early sharp money or late underdog support bites back.

Quick situational notes

QB situation & injuries: Arizona has been banged up and has leaned on backup/relief play; Dallas remains reliant on its explosive offense but has a leaky defense that gives up chunk plays. Kyler Murray’s status has impacted Arizona’s ceiling; Jacoby Brissett has been starting lately. Check last-minute injury reports before lock.

Pace & scoring profile: Oddsmakers view this as a matchup of two offenses that can push the tempo; market totals reflect that respect for scoring (total in the mid-50s). That implies a likely fast-paced game with opportunities for bettors on team totals and game props.

Home-field/public factor: TheSpread’s public-betting tools show heavy public support for Dallas — that often drives sharper books to shade the Cowboys line a point or so. If you prefer fading public money, this is a flag.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Prediction

Cardinals at Cowboys Prediction: Cowboys −3 — Take Dallas to cover and win 31–24.

Why: Dallas’ offense is potent at home and can manufacture quick scoring drives that Arizona — thin and banged up — will struggle to match consistently over four quarters. The Cowboys’ defensive issues do open the door for a shootout, but the combination of home-field, offensive efficiency, and public market support keeps Dallas favored by a field goal; I expect Dak Prescott & Co. to control late down sequencing and pull away in the second half. Final: DAL 31, ARI 24. (Play: Cowboys −3).

