Cardinals vs. Browns NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Arizona Cardinals travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Cardinals cover the 12.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Cardinals vs. Browns betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-7 straight up and 4-4 against the spread this year. Their lone win came against the Cowboys, and their worst loss came against the Giants.

The Cleveland Browns are 4-3 straight up on the year and 3-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against the 49ers, and their worst loss came against the Steelers.

Cardinals vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Arizona Cardinals (+12.5) at 458 Cleveland Browns (-12.5); o/u 38.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV: CBS

Cardinals vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Cardinals Daily Fantasy Spin

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was originally listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against Cleveland, but he’s since been ruled out for Sunday’s contest. At practice, it was backup QBs Clayton Tune and Jeff Driskel throwing to the starting wide receivers while Murray threw to the backups. If Clayton Tune plays (which appears extremely likely), it will be his first career NFL start against a tough Cleveland defense.

Cardinals starting left guard Trystan Colon (calf) and starting running back Emari Demarcado (toe) will both sit out for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Arizona starting wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) and starting defensive end Kevin Strong (shoulder) are both questionable for this weekend’s contest.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns QB Deshaun Watson missed the team’s last game with a right rotator cuff strain, but he’s probable to play against the Cardinals this Sunday. Watson has thrown for 683 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 4 games of action this year.

Cleveland starting nickel back Greg Newsome II is out for Sunday’s game with a groin injury. Also out for Sunday’s contest are Browns wide receiver David Bell (knee) and defensive end Alex Wright (knee). Browns starting right tackle Dawand Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt with the Cardinals due to a shoulder ailment. Browns tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford are both probable to play this weekend after carrying the questionable tag earlier in the week.

Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 6-7 ATS in their last 13 games with a backup quarterback starting.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is 20-16-1 ATS against non-division opponents in his career.

Arizona is 57-62-4 ATS since the beginning of the 2016 season.

The over is 13-10-2 in Arizona’s games since the beginning of last season. That’s the second-highest over percentage in the NFL over that span.

Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

This is a tough spot for rookie quarterback Clayton Tune and the Arizona Cardinals. Tune has never started an NFL game and has only thrown 1 career NFL pass. He now has to go on the road to face a tenacious Browns defense. Cleveland’s defense ranks second in the NFL in opponent yards per play (4.7), sixth in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.9), first in opponent’s completion percentage (55.44%), and third in sack percentage (9.39%). I know 12.5 points seems like a lot, but the Browns’ defense is so stout they could cover by only scoring 17 or 20 points. Because the Cardinals are starting a rookie QB on the road against one of the NFL’s best defensive units, I’m laying the points with the Browns on Sunday.

NFL Week 9 Cardinals vs. Browns Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS -12.5