Bucs vs. Texans NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Houston laying a field goal to Tampa Bay and the total sitting at 40 points, what’s the smart bet in the Bucs vs. Texans matchup? Kickoff for this non-conference matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Tampa Bay Bucs (+3) at 462 Houston Texans (-3); o/u 40

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Bucs vs. Texans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Buccaneers removed Baker Mayfield from the Week 9 injury report against the Texans. The knee injury Mayfield played through in Week 8 won’t keep him out in Week 9, as the Buccaneers removed him from the injury report following a full week of practices. Mayfield will be on the fantasy radar as a mid QB2 in a week that could feature a handful of underwhelming quarterback options.

Houston Texans DFS Spin

Texans RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) is out for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Pierce could not overcome an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, which should pave the way for Devin Singletary to operate as the de facto lead back in a difficult matchup. Fantasy managers that are desperate for running back production could do worse than Singletary, but should also temper expectations considering the return of Vita Vea for the Buccaneers.

Bucs vs. Texans Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games on the road

Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games

Bucs vs. Texans Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. The Texans haven’t been able to run the ball much this season and even with Pearce, they were going to have a difficult time running the ball today. Houston got away with not running the ball effectively when rookie C.J. Stroud was on fire, but the youngster has cooled off of late. After tossing seven touchdown passes to zero interceptions in his first five NFL starts, he has thrown for under 200 yards in his last two games. Ironically, both of those games came against NFC South opponents, the Saints and the Panthers.

I see Stroud struggling today against Todd Bowles’ defense and the Bucs, who are coming off a few extra days of rest after playing last Thursday night, rebounding offensively.

Bucs vs. Texans NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +3