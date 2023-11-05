    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bucs vs. Texans NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    bucs vs. texans

    With Houston laying a field goal to Tampa Bay and the total sitting at 40 points, what’s the smart bet in the Bucs vs. Texans matchup? Kickoff for this non-conference matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    461 Tampa Bay Bucs (+3) at 462 Houston Texans (-3); o/u 40

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: CBS

    Bucs vs. Texans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

    Buccaneers removed Baker Mayfield from the Week 9 injury report against the Texans. The knee injury Mayfield played through in Week 8 won’t keep him out in Week 9, as the Buccaneers removed him from the injury report following a full week of practices. Mayfield will be on the fantasy radar as a mid QB2 in a week that could feature a handful of underwhelming quarterback options.

    Houston Texans DFS Spin

    Texans RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) is out for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Pierce could not overcome an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, which should pave the way for Devin Singletary to operate as the de facto lead back in a difficult matchup. Fantasy managers that are desperate for running back production could do worse than Singletary, but should also temper expectations considering the return of Vita Vea for the Buccaneers.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games on the road

    Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games

    Bucs vs. Texans Prediction:

    Take Tampa Bay. The Texans haven’t been able to run the ball much this season and even with Pearce, they were going to have a difficult time running the ball today. Houston got away with not running the ball effectively when rookie C.J. Stroud was on fire, but the youngster has cooled off of late. After tossing seven touchdown passes to zero interceptions in his first five NFL starts, he has thrown for under 200 yards in his last two games. Ironically, both of those games came against NFC South opponents, the Saints and the Panthers.

    I see Stroud struggling today against Todd Bowles’ defense and the Bucs, who are coming off a few extra days of rest after playing last Thursday night, rebounding offensively.

    Bucs vs. Texans NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com