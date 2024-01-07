Bucs vs. Panthers NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

Tampa Bay needs a victory in Sunday’s Bucs vs. Panthers matchup to win the NFC South title. Will the Bucs cover as a 4.5-point road favorite? Or is there more value in the underdog Panthers?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

479 Tampa Bay Bucs (-4.5) at 480 Carolina Panthers (+4.5); o/u 36.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Bucs vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play in Week 18 against the Panthers. Mayfield will be listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but he logged a full session in Friday’s practice and should be a full go for the Bucs’ must-win Week 18 game against Carolina. It’s good news for Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the rest of the Tampa pass catchers. Rotoworld’s Denny Carter wrote about Rachaad White’s matchup against a run-funnel Carolina defense.

Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

Bryce Young completed 19-of-32 passes for 112 yards and an interception in the Panthers’ 26-0, Week 17 loss to the Jaguars. After appearing to have turned things around in last week’s game against the Packers, Bryce Young regressed noticeably on Sunday. He only had two completions of 10 yards or more on the day and seemed to only be looking at one side of the field, unable to work his way across the field with his progressions. He also missed open receivers, including a potential huge gain for Ian Thomas in the third quarter when the defender slipped.

At one stretch, the Panthers went three-and-out seven straight times. It’s hard to recommend anybody in this offense against the Bucs in Week 18 and Bryce Young will need to show a lot of improvement in the offseason before he can be trusted in fantasy. It’s been a really tough rookie season for the Alabama product.

Bucs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road

Tampa Bay is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Carolina

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 10 games

Bucs vs. Panthers Prediction:

Take Tampa. Teams in the Bucs’ position the final week of the season aren’t typically good bets. Perhaps they play too tight or they fall victim to their opponent playing with nothing to lose but regardless, teams playing opponents with nothing to play for tend to struggle against the spread.

I don’t care. Carolina stinks. Tampa Bay can’t run the football but Mayfield should be able to get it to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin throughout the game in order to move the ball. And unless Chuba Hubbard and Carolina’s rushing attack goes off, then Young is in trouble. This season couldn’t end quick enough for the Panthers and with a division title on the line for Tampa, I’ll lay the 4.5 with the Bucs this afternoon in Charlotte.

Bucs vs. Panthers NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS -4.5