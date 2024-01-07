Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bucs vs. Panthers NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bucs vs. Panthers

    Tampa Bay needs a victory in Sunday’s Bucs vs. Panthers matchup to win the NFC South title. Will the Bucs cover as a 4.5-point road favorite? Or is there more value in the underdog Panthers?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    479 Tampa Bay Bucs (-4.5) at 480 Carolina Panthers (+4.5); o/u 36.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

    TV: FOX

    Bucs vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

    Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play in Week 18 against the Panthers. Mayfield will be listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but he logged a full session in Friday’s practice and should be a full go for the Bucs’ must-win Week 18 game against Carolina. It’s good news for Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the rest of the Tampa pass catchers. Rotoworld’s Denny Carter wrote about Rachaad White’s matchup against a run-funnel Carolina defense.

    Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

    Bryce Young completed 19-of-32 passes for 112 yards and an interception in the Panthers’ 26-0, Week 17 loss to the Jaguars. After appearing to have turned things around in last week’s game against the Packers, Bryce Young regressed noticeably on Sunday. He only had two completions of 10 yards or more on the day and seemed to only be looking at one side of the field, unable to work his way across the field with his progressions. He also missed open receivers, including a potential huge gain for Ian Thomas in the third quarter when the defender slipped.

    At one stretch, the Panthers went three-and-out seven straight times. It’s hard to recommend anybody in this offense against the Bucs in Week 18 and Bryce Young will need to show a lot of improvement in the offseason before he can be trusted in fantasy. It’s been a really tough rookie season for the Alabama product.

    Tampa Bay is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road

    Tampa Bay is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Carolina

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 10 games

    Bucs vs. Panthers Prediction:

    Take Tampa. Teams in the Bucs’ position the final week of the season aren’t typically good bets. Perhaps they play too tight or they fall victim to their opponent playing with nothing to lose but regardless, teams playing opponents with nothing to play for tend to struggle against the spread.

    I don’t care. Carolina stinks. Tampa Bay can’t run the football but Mayfield should be able to get it to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin throughout the game in order to move the ball. And unless Chuba Hubbard and Carolina’s rushing attack goes off, then Young is in trouble. This season couldn’t end quick enough for the Panthers and with a division title on the line for Tampa, I’ll lay the 4.5 with the Bucs this afternoon in Charlotte.

    Bucs vs. Panthers NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS -4.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com