    Bucs vs. Lions NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bucs vs. Lions

    The Bucs vs. Lions spread has bounced back and forth between 6 and 6.5. Will Detroit punch its ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a win and a cover? Or is Tampa Bay the smarter bet as an underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    315 Tampa Bay Bucs (+6.5) at 316 Detroit Lions (-6.5); o/u 49.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

    Ford Field, Detroit, MI

    TV: NBC

    Bucs vs. Lions: Bettors Favor Detroit, but only Slightly

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Goff Coming off Strong Performance vs. Former Team

    Jared Goff completed 22-of-27 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 24-23, Wildcard win over the Rams. Goff was triumphant in the emotionally charged game of revenge between two quarterbacks against their former teams, leading the Lions to their first playoff victory in 32 years.

    Detroit controlled the game throughout the first half which resulted in the low pass attempt value for Goff, although the veteran quarterback was able to toss a touchdown to tight end Sam LaPorta half way through the second quarter prior to the shift in offensive philosophy. The three-seed Lions host the winner of the Eagles-Buccaneers game in the Divisional Round next week.

    Bucs List Barrett as Questionable to face Lions

    Buccaneers listed Shaquil Barrett (ankle) as questionable for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Lions.

    Barrett was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday to close out the week. Barrett played in the Bucs’ Wild Card win over the Eagles but failed to record a tackle on any of his 44 snaps. We’d expect him to suit up on Sunday, barring any setbacks. In addition to Barret, the Buccaneers also listed Chase Edmonds (toe) as questionable.

    Over is 7-3 in Lions last 10 games overall

    The under is 4-1 in Lions last 5 playoff games

    Under is 4-0 in Buccaneers last 4 games overall

    The under is 25-9 in Buccaneers last 34 vs. NFC

    Bucs vs. Lions Prediction:

    Take Tampa Bay. The Lions are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five playoff games, which includes a failure to cover last Sunday night against the Rams. The Bucs, meanwhile, are 39-19-1 against the spread in their last 59 road games versus a team with a winning home record. Tampa Bay is also 8-1 at the window in its last nine road games, is a perfect 4-0 against the spread in its last four games when listed as the underdog and has covered in five of its last seven playoff games.

    Bucs vs. Lions NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +6.5

