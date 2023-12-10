Bucs vs. Falcons NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

First place in the NFC South will once again be on the line when the Falcons host the Bucs at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Atlanta sweep the series against Tampa Bay or is there a better bet in this Bucs vs. Falcons matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

113 Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5) at 114 Atlanta Falcons (-2.5); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Bucs vs. Falcons Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Buccaneers listed DT Vita Vea (toe) as questionable for Week 14 against the Falcons. Vea didn’t practice all week, meaning he’s likely trending toward missing Week 14 despite the questionable tag. The veteran defensive tackle has played in 11 games for the Bucs this season, totaling 33 tackles, nine TFLs, and 5.5 sacks. In his sixth season, Vea is in the middle of a career-year, which would make his absence against the Falcons all the more impactful. While Vea is questionable, corner Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) has already been ruled out.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

A.J. Terrell (concussion) was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Head coach Arthur Smith said the team will make a decision on Terrell on Saturday after having a chance to speak with medical professionals. Terrell being upgraded to a full participant is good for his Week 14 outlook, but if he doesn’t clear concussion protocol, he won’t play. While Terrell’s status remains wait-and-see, the Falcons have already ruled out LB Nate Landman (knee), RT Kaleb McGary (knee), DL David Onyemata (ankle), and DE LaCale London (knee) for Sunday’s contest against the Buccaneers.

Bucs vs. Falcons Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Tampa Bay is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 7 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

Atlanta is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home

Bucs vs. Falcons Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. The Falcons are 3-0 in division games this season, but they’ve never gone undefeated in division games in a season. They’re also seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season and haven’t won three straight contests in a single season since winning four straight back in 2019. They’re one of six teams in the NFL to not have 30 points in a game this season. The last time they accomplished that feat was in Week 18 against the Bucs, but that Tampa team rested starters in the second half.

Every Atlanta game is close, so this will be a slow bleed until the final whistle. Either Baker Mayfield and the Bucs will win the game outright in the closing seconds or lose by a couple of points. With the amount of field goals the Falcons settle for, 2.5 might as well be a key number.

Bucs vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +2.5