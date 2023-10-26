    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bucs vs. Bills NFL Over/Under Betting Odds & Prediction

    By Updated:
    bucs vs. bills nfl

    The total for tonight’s Bucs vs. Bills NFL Thursday Night Football matchup is sitting at 43.5, up slightly from 42.5. Will these two teams score enough to push the combined score over that number? Or is the under the better bet tonight in Buffalo?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    109 Tampa Bay Bucs (+8.5) at 110 Buffalo Bills (-8.5); o/u 43.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Bucs vs. Bills NFL Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

    Chris Godwin (neck) is questionable for Week 8 against the Bills. Godwin was limited for the Bucs’ first meaningful practice of the week on Tuesday. Monday’s practice was a walkthrough and the injury report that had Godwin as a DNP was only estimation. He was then upgraded to a full practice to close the short week. Barring a surprising setback, he will play versus the Bills. Coming off a 12-target game, Godwin could flirt with WR2 numbers in Week 8.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    Bills DT Ed Oliver is questionable for Week 8 against the Bucs. Oliver missed Week 7 with the toe issue but managed to get in three limited practices this week. He is trending toward playing, though the Bills could use their long turnaround from Thursday to next Sunday to give Oliver extra rest. Oliver notched four sacks through six weeks before suffering the toe injury. Getting him back to face the Bucs would be a notable win for Buffalo’s pass-rush.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games on the road

    Buffalo is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games at home

    Buffalo is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games

    Bucs vs. Bills NFL Prediction:

    Take the under. The under cashed in six of the Bucs’ previous seven games overall and is 10-3 in their last 13 games on the road. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Bills’ last eight non-conference games and is 10-4 in their last 14 games played in the month of October.

    Bucs vs. Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 43.5

