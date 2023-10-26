    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bucs vs. Bills NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Non-conference foes meet in Buffalo, NY on Thursday Night Football where the Bills will host the Bucs at 8:15 p.m. ET. Is Buffalo laying too many points as an 8.5-point home favorite? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for tonight’s Bucs vs. Bills matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    109 Tampa Bay Bucs (+8.5) at 110 Buffalo Bills (-8.5); o/u 43.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Bucs vs. Bills Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

    Baker Mayfield (knee) is questionable for Week 8 against the Bills. Mayfield was estimated as a DNP on Monday but was upgraded to a limited participant when the team got together for more than just a walkthrough the next day. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and told reporters earlier in the week that he expects to play. Though listed as questionable, all signs point to Mayfield taking the field versus Buffalo this week. He will rank as a low-end QB2 versus the Bills.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    Bills EDGE Von Miller (knee) was limited in practice on Tuesday. A lot was made about Miller playing only six snaps in Buffalo’s loss to New England on Sunday, but the veteran explained that the game didn’t present as many clear pass-rushing situations as they would have liked. He and the team continue to assert that the veteran hasn’t experience any setback and Miller himself is optimistic about his performance on Thursday against the Bucs: “I’m in a good spot. I feel like this week will be my best week.”

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games on the road

    Buffalo is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games at home

    Buffalo is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games

    Bucs vs. Bills Prediction:

    Take Tampa Bay. The Bills shouldn’t be favored by 8.5 over most opponents right now, especially one in the Bucs that has been competitive this season. Buffalo lost Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White to long-term injuries a couple of weeks back and since that point, the Bills were nearly upset by the Giants and were upset by the Patriots. Their defense is vulnerable and the pressure has turned back up on the offense.

    The Bucs, meanwhile, laid an egg against the Falcons as a home favorite last Sunday but they’re more than capable of giving the banged-up Bills a game tonight. Baker Mayfield has to avoid turnovers, but Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (if healthy) should give Buffalo’s secondary problems.

    Bucs vs. Bills NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +8.5

