Bucs vs. 49ers NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

Is San Francisco a wise play as a double-digit favorite in Sunday’s Bucs vs. 49ers matchup? Or is there a better bet ahead of today’s 4:05 p.m. ET matchup at Levi’s Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Tampa Bay Bucs (+11.5) at 468 San Francisco 49ers (-11.5); o/u 41.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Bucs vs. 49ers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Mike Evans (quad) was removed from the Buccaneers’ Week 11 injury report and will play against the 49ers. Evans didn’t practice on Friday, but the team listed his absence as rest related. The veteran receiver isn’t at risk of missing Week 11 and will be a fringe WR1 against a secondary 330-plus passing yards in three of their last four games.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

Deebo Samuel caught 4-of-4 targets for 30 yards in the 49ers’ Week 10 win over the Jaguars, adding three rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Making his first appearance since Week 6, Samuel found the end zone on the ground for just the second time all year. It was only his third score of any kind, though the seven touches were his most since Week 3. That was the last time he was truly healthy. Samuel has fallen behind Brandon Aiyuk in the race for “conventional” wide receiver targets, while Christian McCaffrey’s offensive player of the year-type presence limits Samuel’s opportunities for ground handles. His explosive upside when healthy still makes him a top-20 wideout, however. The Bucs are a plus Week 11 matchup.

Bucs vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

San Francisco is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games at home

San Francisco is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games at home

Bucs vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. The 49ers are 8-1 straight up as a double-digit favorite under Kyle Shanahan (since 2017), but are just 4-4-1 against the spread in those games. The Bucs are also a perfect 4-0 against the spread on the road this season and this is a large number to lay against a Tampa team coming off a bye. I feel as though oddsmakers have overcorrected following the Niners’ blowout win over the Jaguars last Sunday in Jacksonville.

Bucs vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +11.5