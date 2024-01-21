Bucs at Lions Over/Under NFL Divisional Playoffs Prediction

The total for Sunday’s Bucs at Lions NFL Divisional round playoffs matchup opened at 48.5 but has climbed to 49.5. Is it wise to follow the line movement and jump the over? Or will today’s 3:00 p.m. ET playoff matchup fall under the total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Tampa Bay Bucs (+6.5) at 316 Detroit Lions (-6.5); o/u 49.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NBC

Bucs vs. Lions: Bettors Favor Detroit, but only Slightly

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bucs Remove Godwin from Injury Report

Buccaneers removed Chris Godwin (knee) from the injury report for their Divisional Round matchup against the Lions. Godwin only practiced once this week, but he doesn’t carry a game status heading into the weekend. His two DNPs are likely due to the Bucs’ decision to give him a light workload to ensure he’s good to go come Sunday. Godwin and the Bucs should have plenty of chances to air it out against a Lions defense that’s allowed 300-plus passing yards in each of their last four games.

LaPorta Listed as Questionable to face Bucs

Sam LaPorta (knee) is questionable for the Divisional Round against the Bucs. LaPorta was a full participant in practice on Wednesday but was downgraded to limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. Given that he played in the Wild Card Round and ran a route on 80 percent of his team’s dropbacks, we will assume LaPorta is suiting up this weekend unless a report stating otherwise hits the airwaves. LaPorta caught three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown last week. He will sit in the top half of the tight end fantasy options for the Divisional Round.

Bucs vs. Lions Betting Trends: Both Teams Hot ATS

Lions are 16-6 ATS in their last 22 home games

Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 playoff games

Lions are 36-17 ATS in their last 53 games overall

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Bucs vs. Lions Prediction:

Take the under, which is 4-0 in the Bucs’ last four games. The under is also 4-1 in the Bucs’ last five playoff games, is 25-9 in their last 34 conference games and has cashed in nine out of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games when the team is listed as the underdog. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Lions’ last five playoff games and has cashed in four out of their last five games after they accumulated less than 90 yards rushing in their previous contest.

Bucs vs. Lions NFL Over/Under Prediction: UNDER 49.5