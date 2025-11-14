BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Buccaneers vs Bills Odds — Week 11 Best Bet Prediction

byMichael Cash
November 14, 2025
Buccaneers vs Bills Odds — Week 11 Best Bet Prediction Buccaneers vs Bills Odds — Week 11 Best Bet Prediction
ORCHARD PARK, NY — Buffalo welcomes Tampa Bay to Highmark Stadium for a Week 11 showdown on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The latest Buccaneers vs Bills odds show Buffalo favored by 5.5 points with a total of 47. Moneylines have the Bills –280 vs Bucs +230. With weather, tempo, and red-zone efficiency all in play, this matchup offers plenty of ways to attack the market beyond just picking the spread winner.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs Bills

  • 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • 📺 TV: CBS
  • 🏟 Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Buccaneers vs Bills Odds — Week 11

Current Odds
Team Spread Total Moneyline
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5.5 47.0 +230
Buffalo Bills –5.5 47.0 –280

Where This Game Will Be Won

Buffalo’s offense still runs through its quarterback’s dual-threat ability, and Tampa Bay must decide whether to devote extra resources to the box or commit safeties to keeping explosives in front. Because the Buccaneers are most comfortable creating pressure with four and rotating coverages behind it, their ability to win at the line without blitzing will be crucial.

Tampa Bay’s path runs through finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals. Additionally, the Bucs can stress Buffalo’s defense by leaning into play-action and attacking the intermediate middle of the field, an area where the Bills have occasionally yielded chunk gains when their safeties are occupied by vertical routes.

Who is The Public Betting — Buccaneers vs Bills

Public Betting Percentages
Team Tickets Open → Current
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 60% +5.5 → +5.5
Buffalo Bills 40% –5.5 → –5.5

Market Read: A 60/40 ticket split on the underdog with essentially no movement off the opener suggests books are comfortable with their position. The lack of adjustment toward Tampa Bay indicates that sharper money has either stayed away or quietly sided with Buffalo at this price.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Buccaneers vs Bills Picks & Expert Prediction

Pick: Over 47.0. Both offenses can generate explosives through the air, and the Buccaneers’ aggressiveness on defense can create short fields or quick-strike opportunities for Buffalo. Lean: Bills –5.5, with Buffalo’s quarterback advantage and home-field edge giving them multiple paths to a margin win if they avoid turnover swings.

