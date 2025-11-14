Buccaneers vs Bills Odds — Week 11 Best Bet Prediction

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Buccaneers vs Bills

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Buccaneers vs Bills Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5.5 47.0 +230 Buffalo Bills –5.5 47.0 –280

Where This Game Will Be Won

Buffalo’s offense still runs through its quarterback’s dual-threat ability, and Tampa Bay must decide whether to devote extra resources to the box or commit safeties to keeping explosives in front. Because the Buccaneers are most comfortable creating pressure with four and rotating coverages behind it, their ability to win at the line without blitzing will be crucial.

Tampa Bay’s path runs through finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals. Additionally, the Bucs can stress Buffalo’s defense by leaning into play-action and attacking the intermediate middle of the field, an area where the Bills have occasionally yielded chunk gains when their safeties are occupied by vertical routes.

Who is The Public Betting — Buccaneers vs Bills

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers 60% +5.5 → +5.5 Buffalo Bills 40% –5.5 → –5.5

Market Read: A 60/40 ticket split on the underdog with essentially no movement off the opener suggests books are comfortable with their position. The lack of adjustment toward Tampa Bay indicates that sharper money has either stayed away or quietly sided with Buffalo at this price.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Buccaneers vs Bills Picks & Expert Prediction

Pick: Over 47.0. Both offenses can generate explosives through the air, and the Buccaneers’ aggressiveness on defense can create short fields or quick-strike opportunities for Buffalo. Lean: Bills –5.5, with Buffalo’s quarterback advantage and home-field edge giving them multiple paths to a margin win if they avoid turnover swings.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.