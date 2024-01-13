Browns vs. Texans NFL Wild Card Playoff Player Prop Predictions

The 2024 NFL Playoffs kickoff on Saturday afternoon in Houston where the Texans will host the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET. We’ve put together some of our favorite player props for this matchup, which has the potential to turn into a shootout.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at 142 Houston Texans (+2.5); o/u 44.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: NBC

Browns vs. Texans: Bettors Laying the Small Number with Browns

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Player Prop Prediction: Take the Over for Cooper’s Yards

The last time we saw Amari Cooper face the Texans, he was going for 265 yards and two touchdowns. His over/under for yards today is 78.5, which is a number he has eclipsed in three straight games (which includes the aforementioned 265-yard outburst vs. Houston in Week 16). While the Texans are likely to focus on taking out Cooper today, this prop is still too good to pass.

Amari Cooper Over 78.5 Receiving Yards

Player Prop Prediction: Take the Over for Stroud’s Passing Yards

Stroud averages 310.8 yards passing and 2.1 touchdowns passing at home. Today he’ll face a Cleveland secondary that will be without safety Grant Delpit and one dealing with injuries to No. 1 corner Denzel Ward and other safety Juan Thornhill. Stroud should throw it all over the yard today.

C.J. Stroud Over 244.5 Passing Yards

Player Prop Prediction: Take the Under on Singletary’s Rushing Yards

Devin Singletary was held to 44 yards rushing in the Texans’ Week 16 loss to the Browns in Houston. The Texans fell behind and needed to throw to get back tin the game, which meant Singletary only had nine carries in the game. Case Keenum started for an injured Stroud in that game, so I don’t expect Houston to fall behind badly like it did in that game. Still, Singletary has only gone over 66.5 rushing yards twice in his last seven games.

Devin Singletary Under 66.5 Rushing Yards

Player Prop Prediction: Take Schultz for Any Time Touchdown

Dalton Schultz’s 20.4 percent TPRR ranks eighth among 16 NFL tight ends with at least 75 targets. The Texans have targeted him around the goal line five times, which is tied for second-most on the team. Cleveland’s coverage against tight ends has been spotty at best, allowing receptions at the third-highest rate (76.2) in the league. This prop has tremendous value at its current odds.

Dalton Schultz Any Time Touchdown +260