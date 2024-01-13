Close Menu
    Browns vs. Texans NFL Wild Card Betting Odds & Prediction

    Browns vs. Texans

    The line for Saturday’s Browns vs. Texans NFL Wild Card matchup opened at 2.5 and that’s where it remains as of this writing. Will Joe Flacco lead Cleveland to victory or is C.J. Stroud and Co. the better bet as a home underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    141 Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at 142 Houston Texans (+2.5); o/u 44.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: NBC

    Browns vs. Texans: Bettors Laying the Small Number with Browns

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cooper Cleared for Playoff Opener

    Amari Cooper (heel/rest) doesn’t carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. He was deemed a non-participant both Tuesday and Wednesday. The wideout returned to a full practice Thursday, which sets stage for him to return to the lineup following a two-game absence.

    During his last outing, Cooper caught 11 of his 15 targets for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 16 win over the Texans. The Browns’ top wide receiver is poised to reclaim his status as a top target for quarterback Joe Flacco.

    Woods Questionable to Play vs. Browns

    Robert Woods (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Browns. After missing last week’s regular-season finale versus the Colts, Woods sat out Tuesday’s practice before logging limited reps Wednesday and Thursday.

    Like Woods, Noah Brown (back) is also listed as questionable for the wild-card round. That said, the former is likely a better bet to play after turning in two limited practices this week to the latter’s one. Official word on the statuses of Woods and Brown for the playoff opener will arrive when Houston releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Woods provided limited fantasy utility during the regular season. He posting a modest 40-426-1 receiving line on 75 targets over his 14 appearances.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 7 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games at home

    Browns vs. Texans Prediction:

    Take Houston. Browns safety Grant Delpit (groin) has been ruled out for today. Their No. 1 corner, Denzel Ward, suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s practice (after already dealing with a shoulder injury). Safety Juan Thornhill (calf strain) is listed as questionable as well. Thus, Cleveland enters this game banged-up in the secondary.

    The Browns defense was also Jekyll & Hyde this season with their home/road splits. They went 3-5 on the road during the regular season, compared to 8-1 at home. They also allowed 29.6 points per game on the road, compared to 13.9 PPG allowed at home. That’s the largest increase from home to road PPG allowed by any team in a season since the 2018 Chiefs.

    As for the Texans, Stroud led the NFL in passing yards per game at 273.9 and touchdown-to-interception ratio at 4.6 this season. He’s the first rookie to lead the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio with a minimum of 15 passing touchdowns in a season. Houston doesn’t turn the ball over (the Texans’ 14 turnovers are an NFL-low). Expect Stroud to take advantage of Cleveland’s depleted secondary.

    Browns vs. Texans NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS +2.5

