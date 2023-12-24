Browns vs. Texans NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

With the home team listed as an underdog and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Browns vs. Texans matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at 462 Houston Texans (+2.5); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Browns vs. Texans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

Joe Flacco (calf) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. There has been no indication that the calf issue is a serious injury for Flacco. Until that changes, it’s safe to assume this is simply maintenance for a 38-yard-old quarterback who wasn’t on an NFL roster until halfway through the season. Despite throwing three picks in Week 15, Flacco has some QB2 streaming juice versus the Texans this week. He has at least 44 pass attempts, 254 yards, and two touchdowns in all three of his starts this year.

Houston Texans DFS Spin

C.J. Stroud (concussion) will not play in Week 16 against the Browns. Stroud will miss another week because of the concussion he suffered in Week 14. That puts Case Keenum back under center for Week 16. Keenum threw for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception versus the Titans. Versus a far more formidable Cleveland defense, we don’t expect Keenum to get many points on the board this week.

Browns vs. Texans Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Houston

Houston is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Browns vs. Texans Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of Cleveland’s last 12 games against Houston. The under has also cashed in eight of Houston’s last 11 home games and in six out of Cleveland’s last seven games at Houston. Finally, the total has gone under in 14 out of Houston’s last 20 games against an opponent from the AFC North.

Browns vs. Texans NFL Prediction: UNDER 40.5