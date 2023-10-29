    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Browns vs. Seahawks NFL Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Browns vs. Seahawks
    FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. Geno Smith finally got to enjoy a day of being in the spotlight after signing the big contract that had eluded most of his career. Smith's three-year contract with the Seahawks will keep him as the presumptive starting quarterback in Seattle following a breakout season. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

    Non-conference foes meet in Seattle on Sunday where the Seahawks will host the banged-up Browns at 4:05 p.m. ET. Will Seattle cover as 3.5-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board? Keep reading for our Browns vs. Seahawks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    269 Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at 270 Seattle Seahawks (-3.5); o/u 37.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

    Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

    TV: CBS

    Browns vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

    Browns removed Kareem Hunt from their final injury report for Week 8 against the Seahawks. Hunt logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday and isn’t carrying an injury designation heading into the weekend. He could be in for a busy day if Jerome Ford (ankle/questionable) is unable to play, but will be little more than a fringe RB3 if Ford is able to go. Ford’s status will be one to watch when game day inactives drop on Sunday. Hunt has top-24 upside if tasked with carrying load.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects Tyler Lockett (hamstring) to play in Week 8 against the Browns. Locket said Lockett and safety Jamaal Adams made it through Friday’s practice without any issues. Both players were listed as questionable for Week 8. Lockett did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but the Seahawks are often extra cautious with their veterans before cutting them loose on gameday. Lockett will rank as a WR2 for his matchup with Cleveland.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 13 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing Seattle

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games at home

    Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Browns vs. Seahawks Prediction:

    Take Seattle. The Browns have allowed 32 points per game and 355.5 yards per game in their two road games this season. Compare that to their 12.8 points per game and 186.8 yards per game in their four home games and you get the picture of how bad Cleveland’s defense has been on the road this season. Why? Who knows? The Browns looked great against the 49ers two weeks ago and then couldn’t get off the field against the Colts in Indy last Sunday.

    Regardless, Geno Smith and Co. should take advantage of a banged-up Browns team that has stunk defensively away from Cleveland this season. Smith hasn’t been sharp, but this is a matchup he should be able to capitalize on today in Seattle.

    Browns vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -3.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com