Browns vs. Seahawks NFL Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

Non-conference foes meet in Seattle on Sunday where the Seahawks will host the banged-up Browns at 4:05 p.m. ET. Will Seattle cover as 3.5-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board? Keep reading for our Browns vs. Seahawks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

269 Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at 270 Seattle Seahawks (-3.5); o/u 37.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: CBS

Browns vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

Browns removed Kareem Hunt from their final injury report for Week 8 against the Seahawks. Hunt logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday and isn’t carrying an injury designation heading into the weekend. He could be in for a busy day if Jerome Ford (ankle/questionable) is unable to play, but will be little more than a fringe RB3 if Ford is able to go. Ford’s status will be one to watch when game day inactives drop on Sunday. Hunt has top-24 upside if tasked with carrying load.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects Tyler Lockett (hamstring) to play in Week 8 against the Browns. Locket said Lockett and safety Jamaal Adams made it through Friday’s practice without any issues. Both players were listed as questionable for Week 8. Lockett did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but the Seahawks are often extra cautious with their veterans before cutting them loose on gameday. Lockett will rank as a WR2 for his matchup with Cleveland.

Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 13 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games when playing Seattle

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games at home

Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Browns vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take Seattle. The Browns have allowed 32 points per game and 355.5 yards per game in their two road games this season. Compare that to their 12.8 points per game and 186.8 yards per game in their four home games and you get the picture of how bad Cleveland’s defense has been on the road this season. Why? Who knows? The Browns looked great against the 49ers two weeks ago and then couldn’t get off the field against the Colts in Indy last Sunday.

Regardless, Geno Smith and Co. should take advantage of a banged-up Browns team that has stunk defensively away from Cleveland this season. Smith hasn’t been sharp, but this is a matchup he should be able to capitalize on today in Seattle.

Browns vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -3.5