Browns vs. Ravens NFL Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

NFC North rivals clash in Baltimore, MD on Sunday where the Ravens will host the Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Baltimore continue to roll both straight up and ATS? Or is Cleveland a live dog today? Check out odds, trends and our Browns vs. Ravens prediction ahead of today’s divisional matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

243 Cleveland Browns (+6.5) at 244 Baltimore Ravens (-6.5); o/u 38.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: FOX

Browns vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

Browns TE David Njoku (knee) will play in Week 10 vs the Ravens. Njoku missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday before returning to a full session Friday. The veteran tight end played through an ankle injury last week, catching 4-of-6 targets for 26 yards and a touchdown. Njoku is a low-end TE1 for Week 10.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (questionable, hamstring) is expected to play in Week 10 vs the Browns. Mitchell got in a full practice Friday, putting him on track to play this week. Coming off his breakout 138-yard game, Mitchell projects to split carries with Gus Edwards, but there’s risk his snaps could be managed. Mitchell has the hottest hand in the Ravens’ backfield, making him a low-floor/high upside play for Week 10.

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing Baltimore

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 11 games at home

Baltimore is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Browns vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take Baltimore. The Ravens have the best scoring defense in the NFL, thanks in large part to their dominance in zone coverage. The Browns have struggled against zone no matter who has been under center for them this season. On the other side, Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in QBR against man coverage and ranks in the top-5 in both completion percentage and yards per attempt since Week 6. He’ll see plenty of man-to-man today versus Cleveland.

Browns vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -6.5