Browns vs. Rams NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Joe Flacco set to start for Cleveland, is Los Angeles a sound bet as a 3.5-point favorite in Sunday’s Browns vs. Rams matchup? This non-conference contest is set to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

469 Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at 470 Los Angeles Rams (-3.5); o/u 40.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Browns vs. Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

Browns elevated QB Joe Flacco for Week 13 against the Rams. This was purely procedural as it was already announced that Flacco would serve as the starting quarterback against the Rams. Flacco was one of the least efficient quarterbacks in the league during his stints with the Broncos and Jets over the previous four seasons, but his efficiency metrics still give this team a better chance of winning than P.J. Walker. Either way, expect the Browns to emphasize the ground game for as long as possible against the prevent defense of the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

Cooper Kupp (ankle) was removed from the Week 13 injury report and will play against the Browns. No surprises here as Kupp was able to practice in full three times this week. Kupp only got in one full session last week after missing Wednesday’s practice outright, so he appears to be trending in the right direction after the notable injury scare. Coming off a quiet game of three catches and 18 yards, a rebound looks likely for the star receiver, even if he is up against the Browns’ shutdown defense this week. Kupp will rank as a high-end WR2 for Week 13.

Browns vs. Rams Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games on the road

Cleveland is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

LA Rams is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Cleveland

LA Rams is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Cleveland

Browns vs. Rams Prediction:

Take L.A. The Browns are desperate at the quarterback spot, which is why they’re rolling with the veteran Flacco. What other choice do they have? They’ll try to lean on their running game and defense in efforts to eke out a win today in L.A.

The problem is that Cleveland’s defense has stunk on the road this season. They allowed 29 points last week in Denver, allowed 31 in Baltimore in Week 10, allowed 20 points in Seattle in Week 8, allowed 38 points in Indianapolis in Week 7 and allowed 26 points in Pittsburgh in Week 2. They’ve been incredible at home this season, but horrendous on the road. Matthew Stafford should light them up today.

Browns vs. Rams NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES RAMS -3.5