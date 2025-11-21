Browns vs Raiders Odds: Week 12 Picks & Predictions

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Cleveland Browns travel west to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 23, 2025, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. With Las Vegas now a 4-point favorite and the total sitting at just 36, the latest Browns vs Raiders odds frame this as one of the lowest-total games of Week 12 despite a spread widening slightly toward the home team.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch – Browns vs Raiders (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:05 PM ET

📺 TV: CBS

🏟 Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

Browns vs Raiders — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Cleveland Browns +4 Over 36 +175 Las Vegas Raiders -4 Under 36 -210 Opening line: Browns +3.5 / Raiders -3.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The total of 36 is one of the lowest on the Week 12 board, signaling limited scoring expectations and a strong lean toward defensive football. The slight move toward Las Vegas (-3.5 to -4) indicates modest support for the home side, while the Browns’ underdog path hinges on controlling tempo and turning this into a low-variance game where field goals matter. In short, whichever offense avoids the costly mistake in a low-scoring script is positioned to cover.

For recreational bettors, this matchup is all about understanding how a low total increases the value of underdogs. With fewer expected points, each possession grows in importance, and games often stay tighter inside the number, even when one team is favored on paper.

Public Betting Tickets

Browns vs Raiders — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Cleveland Browns 18% +3.5 → +4 Las Vegas Raiders 82% -3.5 → -4

With more than 80% of early tickets on the Raiders, this is a classic case of the public lining up on a short home favorite with a low total. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Browns vs Raiders Picks & Predictions

Pick: Browns +4

Lean: Under 36

In a game where both teams are projected to grind through long, low-scoring possessions, the underdog gains value simply because fewer total points reduces the likelihood of blowouts. The Browns’ ability to manage field position and avoid turnover swings gives them the cleaner path to covering at +4, while the low total continues to point toward an under unless either offense unexpectedly breaks big plays.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.