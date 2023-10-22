Browns vs. Colts NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Browns head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Browns vs. Colts betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Cleveland Browns are 3-2 straight up and 3-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the 49ers, and their worst loss came against the Steelers.

The Indianapolis Colts are 3-3 straight up on the year and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against the Ravens, and their worst loss came against the Rams.

Browns vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Cleveland Browns (-3.5) at 456 Indianapolis Colts (+3.5); o/u 41

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Browns vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed the club’s last two games with a shoulder injury. Watson practiced fully on Friday this week but is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Tom Withers of ABC News is reporting that it looks like Deshaun Watson will play this weekend, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t fully commit to announcing Watson as the starter. If Watson doesn’t play, Cleveland will likely start backup QB P.J. Walker. Walker led the Browns to an upset win over San Francisco last weekend.

Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring) and backup running back Kareem Hunt (thigh) are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. That means that Colts backup QB Gardner Minshew should be the starting signal caller the rest of the way. Minshew has thrown for 882 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 6 games of action for Indianapolis this year.

Colts starting right tackle Braden Smith (hip) and starting tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) will both miss Saturday’s clash with the Browns. Indianapolis starting wide receiver Alec Pierce is questionable for this weekend’s game with a shoulder injury. Pierce has 11 catches for 149 yards in 6 games this season.

Browns vs. Colts Betting Trends

Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson is 6-8 ATS after coming off extended rest.

Watson is 2-4 straight up in his career against the Colts.

Cleveland is 10-17 ATS after a straight-up win under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns played the 49ers last week. Teams are 4-15-2 ATS the week after they play San Francisco since the beginning of last season.

Browns vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

A lot has been made about Cleveland’s defense this season, and for good reason. The Browns lead the NFL in opponent yards per play at 3.8 this year. But Cleveland isn’t as stout in some other metrics. For example, Cleveland ranks 9th in opponent points per play and 28th in opponent yards per point. Furthermore, the Browns only force 0.8 takeaways per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

This is a prime spot for Indianapolis. They get this game at home, and there aren’t really any expectations weighing down on them. Cleveland is riding high after they beat the 49ers, and many seem to expect the Browns to just walk into Lucas Oil Stadium and topple the Colts. I’m not so sure. Deshaun Watson has taken 26 sacks in 6 career games against Indianapolis, and if he does play, he might be under siege. The Colts rank 10th in the NFL in sacks per game and could get to Watson multiple times on Sunday. For those reasons, I’ll fade the public and take the Colts and the points at home.

NFL Week 7 Browns vs. Colts NFL Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +3.5