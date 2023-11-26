    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Browns vs. Broncos NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Browns vs. Broncos
    CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an offensive penalty during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

    The red-hot Broncos will attempt to win their fifth consecutive game when they host the Browns at 4:05 p.m. ET. Will Denver succeed or is Cleveland the better option to back in Sunday’s Broncos vs. Broncos matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    265 Cleveland Browns (+1.5) at 266 Denver Broncos (-1.5); o/u 37

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

    Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

    TV: FOX

    Browns vs. Broncos Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

    Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in Week 12 against the Broncos. The Browns signed veteran Joe Flacco just hours after Thompson-Robinson led them to a 13-10 win over the Steelers. In the game, DTR threw for 165 scoreless yards and one interception while adding another 20 yards on the ground. His 3.9 YPA on the afternoon is about what we’d expect from a fifth-round pick who will face a much improved Broncos defense in Week 12.

    With Flacco now on the practice squad, DTR’s days as a starter are likely numbered. The Browns have an elite defense and pass-catchers, whose upside will be limited as long as DTR remains the starter.

    Denver Broncos DFS Spin

    Broncos S Kareem Jackson has been suspended four games for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules. The play in question occurred with 13:38 remaining in the fourth quarter on a hit on Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, during which the Denver safety lowered his helmet to initiate forcible contact with the opposing quarterback. He was previously suspended four games but had the suspension reduced to two games, but heads immediately back to the suspended list after his first game back on the field. Expect another appeal as occurred on his first suspension.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games on the road

    Cleveland is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 5 games

    Denver is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Browns vs. Broncos Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. Let’s examine Denver’s last four wins, shall we? The Vikings outgained the Broncos 385-295, but turned the ball over three times to Denver’s zero. The Bills outgained the Broncos 369-300 but turned the ball over four times to Denver’s one. The Chiefs outgained the Broncos 274-240, but turned the ball over a whopping five times to Denver’s one. The only team to not outgain the Broncos in Denver’s current four-game winning streak was the Packers, who fell just eight yards shy in that category, but also lost the turnover battle 1:0.

    The Broncos have won recently because they haven’t beaten themselves. If the Browns can merely protect the ball offensively, I don’t see how the conservative Denver offense moves the ball on this stout Cleveland defense.

    Browns vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS +1.5

