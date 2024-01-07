Browns vs. Bengals NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Browns vs. Bengals matchup is one of the few on Sunday with nothing on the line as far as the playoffs. With kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET, what’s the smart bet for this AFC North matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Cleveland Browns (+7.5) at 462 Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Browns vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Jeff Driskel will start in Week 18 against the Bengals. Joe Flacco and plenty of other starters are getting the week off with Cleveland locked into the No. 5 seed. P.J. Walker will serve as Driskel’s backup. Driskel was signed from the Cardinals’ practice squad to Cleveland’s active roster less than a week ago. Expect a vanilla offense run mostly by backups to close out Cleveland’s regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 18 against the Browns. With nothing left to play for, it makes sense for the Bengals to hold Higgins out for the final week of the year. He did not practice this week and doesn’t have a realistic shot at playing through the doubtful tag. Trenton Irwin will take his place in the lineup this week. Irwin will rank as a WR4/5 for the final week of the season.

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games when playing at home against Cleveland

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games

Browns vs. Bengals Prediction:

Take the under. With Driskel set to make his debut for Cleveland, I don’t see how the Browns score enough to help push the score over the total. He’s 1-9 as a starter in his career and has lost seven straight. The Bengals also have nothing to play for after they were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss last week. Several players could sit, including Higgins and a banged-up Ja’Marr Chase. Neither team will be playing with much juice today in Cincinnati.

Browns vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: UNDER 37.5