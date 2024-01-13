Browns at Texans NFL Wild Card Over/Under Prediction

With the total for Saturday’s Browns at Texans NFL Wild Card matchup sitting at 44.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the over/under today at 4:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at 142 Houston Texans (+2.5); o/u 44.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: NBC

Browns vs. Texans: Bettors Laying the Small Number with Browns

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Garrett (Shoulder) will face Texans

Myles Garrett (shoulder) no longer has an injury designation for Saturday’s game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett has yet to miss a game this season, and that won’t change with the Browns set to play in the wild-card round Saturday. The 28-year-old started the week as a DNP on Tuesday, but after logging a limited practice Wednesday, he ramped up to full participation Thursday.

Hughes Won’t Play vs. Browns

Jerry Hughes (ankle) is out for Saturday’s game against the Browns. The veteran edge player missed all three practices this week. He played in all 17 games during the regular season, recording three sacks on 42 percent of the defensive snaps. The Texans are dealing with a number of injuries at the defensive end spot.

Browns vs. Texans Betting Trends: Texans Hot ATS vs. Browns

Houston is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games when playing Cleveland

Cleveland are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Houston are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Cleveland are 24-82 SU in their last 106 games on the road

Browns vs. Texans Prediction:

Take the over. The Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries in their secondary, which opens the door for QB C.J. Stroud to have a big day throwing the ball. While Houston will have to contend with keeping Garrett out of the backfield, the Texans should be able to put up a bunch of points this afternoon.

One of the biggest reasons for that is that Cleveland’s defense has stunk on the road this season. The Browns finished the regular season with an 8-1 record at home, allowing 13.9 points per game. On the road, the Browns are 3-5, allowing 29.6 points per game.

On the other side, the Browns had a ton of success versus Texans in Houston when these two teams met on December 24. They hung 36 points on the board as Amari Cooper caught 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. If the Texans don’t have an answer for Cooper, then points won’t be at a premium today in Houston.

Browns vs. Texans NFL Over/Under Prediction: OVER 44.5