    NFL Articles

    Broncos vs. Texans NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Broncos vs. Texans

    One of the more underrated clashes in the AFC will take place in Houston, TX on Sunday, where the Texans will host the Broncos at 1:00 p.m. ET. Is Houston the smart play as slight home favorites in this Broncos vs. Texans matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    465 Denver Broncos (+3) at 466 Houston Texans (-3); o/u 47.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: CBS

    Broncos vs. Texans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Denver Broncos DFS Spin

    Jerry Jeudy (groin) was removed from the Broncos’ Week 13 injury report against the Texans. Jeudy didn’t practice to start the week but closed out Friday with a full practice. He’ll be good to go for this week’s contest against a Texans defense that’s allowed the 11th most fantasy points to opposing receivers over the last two weeks. Still, it’s worth noting Jeudy hasn’t cleared 60 receiving yards since Week 7.

    Houston Texans DFS Spin

    Texans ruled out Dalton Schultz (hamstring) for Week 13 against the Broncos. Brevin Jordan is expected to draw the start, with Schultz now ruled out. The veteran tight end didn’t practice all week and was trending toward being ruled out after being listed as DNP on Friday. While Jordan is expected to get the starting nod, he’ll be hard to trust as anything more than a touchdown-dependent TE2 against the Broncos.

    Denver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing Denver

    Broncos vs. Texans Prediction:

    Take Denver. I think the Texans are still the better team top to bottom, but I’m not going to bypass backing a Broncos squad that has turned things around over the past month-plus. After starting the season 1-5, the Broncos have won five consecutive games and have produced three takeaways in four straight games defensively. Russell Wilson has also been tamed by Sean Payton, as the QB owns five straight starts with a passing touchdown and zero interceptions (8 TDs, 0 INTs over that span). C.J. Stroud has been outstanding this season – rookie or not – but this is a tough matchup for the youngster. I expect a back-and-forth affair that comes down to the wire.

    Broncos vs. Texans NFL Prediction: DENVER BRONCOS +3

