Broncos vs. Raiders NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Broncos vs. Raiders matchup is one of the few in the NFL on Sunday with nothing on the line from a playoff standpoint. With the Raiders laying a field goal as a home favorite and the total sitting at 37.5, what’s the best bet today at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

475 Denver Broncos (+3) at 476 Las Vegas Raiders (-3); o/u 37.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Broncos vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Courtland Sutton was removed from the Broncos’ Week 18 injury report and will play against the Raiders. Sutton missed Week 17 with a concussion but will return in Week 18 to close out the season. Sutton has caught 58 passes for 770 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns but hasn’t played a game with Jarrett Stidham under center. We’ll see how things go for the veteran receiver on Sunday when he and Stidham look to close things out on a high note against their division rival. Sutton will be a fringe WR2/WR3 this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

Josh Jacobs (quad) will not play in Week 18 against the Broncos. Jacobs always looked like a long-shot to play in Week 18, even after interim head coach Antonio Pierce said he would be a game-time decision. Now Jacobs’ attention will turn toward free agency. The Raiders reportedly offered him a deal worth $12 million per year in the offseason but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. They then slapped the franchise tag on him and eventually upped his deal by a few million after a holdout.

Needless to say, Jacobs may have played his last snap for the organization given their inability to reach a deal. Coming off a season that saw him lead the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Jacobs was unable to provide an encore in 2023. His efficiency plummeted as he rushed 233 times for 805 yards and six scores while adding 296 yards through the air. Jacobs will only turn 26 in February, so there will be plenty of teams willing to offer him a multi-year deal on the open market. His fantasy value for 2024 rests on his landing spot, though he should be in line for at least RB2 numbers no matter where he signs.

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games on the road

The Raiders are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Denver

Las Vegas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Denver

Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction:

Take Las Vegas. The Raiders have seven straight victories against the Broncos, which is their second-longest win streak in series history. They’re also 7-1 against the spread under interim coach Antonio Pierce, which is the best cover percentage in the NFL. The Raiders are also 6-1 at the betting window against the Broncos since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, which includes five straight covers. The Raiders’ offense concerns me some, but it’s not as if the Broncos will light it up.

Broncos vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS -3