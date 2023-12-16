Broncos vs. Lions NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

With the line moving from 4 to 4.5 in favor of the home team, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Broncos vs. Lions matchup? Kickoff from Ford Field will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

311 Denver Broncos (+4.5) at 312 Detroit Lions (-4.5); o/u 47.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NFL Network

Broncos vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Courtland Sutton caught 3-of-4 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown in the Broncos’ Week 14 win over the Chargers. It would’ve been a quiet day for Sutton if not for a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Sutton battled through pass interference in the end zone to make a one-handed catch to give him his 10th touchdown of the season.

Sutton’s score marks the first time since 2014 that the Broncos have had a pass-catcher with 10-plus scores (Julius Thomas and Demaryius Thomas), as he’s now up to 53-699-10 on the year. Sutton has caught four or fewer passes in each of his last four games, but his touchdown upside will put him on the WR3 radar in Week 15 against the Lions.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Jared Goff said the Lions are trying to get Amon-Ra St. Brown the ball “in different ways” after back-to-back down weeks. Goff notes that in Week 13’s win over the Saints, St. Brown faced a lot of double teams. He also said while the Bears didn’t deploy as many double teams, the offense still needs to find new ways to get St. Brown involved.

Currently sitting on 87 receptions for 1,063 yards and six touchdowns, fantasy managers can’t be disappointed at ARSB’s overall production on the season. However, he’s managed just five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks. That leaves us wanting more with the fantasy playoffs now in full swing. We’ll see how he fares this week against a Broncos defense that’s held opposing receivers in check over the last five weeks.

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Denver’s last 8 games

Denver is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games when playing Denver

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

Broncos vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Denver. The Broncos have won six out of their last seven games after starting the year 1-5. One thing that has led to Denver’s turnaround is its defense. The Broncos allowed 36.2 points per game in the first five weeks of the season, but is allowing just 16.0 PPG since Week 6. That’s second to only the Vikings’ mark of 15.0 PPG over that span. Denver also has 18 takeaways since Week 7, which is the most in the NFL over that span.

As for the Lions, they’ve allowed 25 or more points in five straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL and is the second-longest streak under Dan Campbell behind a seven-game streak last season. Goff has struggled as well, tossing seven touchdowns but also producing nine turnovers in his last four games. That’s the most turnovers in the NFL during that span.

Broncos vs. Lions NFL Prediction: DENVER BRONCOS +4.5