Broncos vs. Colts Odds September 14, 2025 – Game Preview & TV

The AFC spotlight will be shining on Lucas Oil Stadium as the Denver Broncos visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 14, 2025. This Broncos vs Colts NFL preview delivers verified game info, the latest odds, a public-betting snapshot, injuries, trends, and series history for a compelling late-afternoon kick in Indy.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025 — 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 14, 2025 — Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV/Streaming: CBS (streaming on Paramount+ in select markets)

Broncos vs. Colts Odds

Point Spread: Broncos –1.5 (EVEN) | Colts +1.5 (–120)

| Moneyline: Broncos –125 | Colts +105

| Total (Over/Under): 43.5 — Over (–115), Under (–105)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early action shows modest support for Denver on both the spread and moneyline. Totals betting around 43.5 is fairly balanced, with a slight lean to the Under typical of mid-40s numbers.

News, Notes & Storylines

Denver’s front aims to compress the pocket and force long-yardage downs; Indianapolis counters with quick-game timing and run balance. Hidden yardage & red zone: Field position, penalties, and short-field opportunities will loom large with a tight spread.

Field position, penalties, and short-field opportunities will loom large with a tight spread. Turnover swing factor: With pricing near a pick’em, a single takeaway in scoring territory could flip both the spread and total outcomes.

Injuries

Final game statuses post late in the week; confirm before locking props or sides.

Denver Broncos: Monitoring several starters; rotation pieces managed during the week.

Monitoring several starters; rotation pieces managed during the week. Indianapolis Colts: Select starters/role players monitored; official designations pending.

Broncos vs Colts Trends

ATS: Denver has profiled well in lower-scoring road spots; Indianapolis has historically been a tricky home dog when their defense travels.

Denver has profiled well in lower-scoring road spots; Indianapolis has historically been a tricky home dog when their defense travels. O/U: Mid-40s totals often hinge on red-zone conversions—early sevens (not threes) can swing 43.5 quickly.

Line Movement: Market sitting near DEN –1.5 / 43.5 with modest support for the visitors.

Market sitting near with modest support for the visitors. Public Betting: Slight lean toward Broncos spread/ML; totals near even.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

Dec 15, 2024: Broncos 31–13 (at Denver)

Broncos (at Denver) Oct 6, 2022: Colts 12–9 (OT) (at Denver)

Colts (at Denver) Oct 27, 2019: Colts 15–13 (at Indianapolis)

Final Thoughts

Expect a possession and field-position game where third downs and red-zone execution drive the result. Denver’s path: defensive leverage and mistake-free offense. Indy’s path: balance, protection, and cashing in short fields.

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Broncos –1.5 (defensive leverage + situational edge).

Lean (defensive leverage + situational edge). Total: Lean Under 43.5 unless you project multiple short fields or explosive early scores.

Broncos vs Colts Snapshot