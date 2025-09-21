BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Broncos vs. Chargers Odds & Picks — Week 3 Preview

byMichael Cash
September 21, 2025
Broncos Chargers odds Broncos Chargers odds

The AFC West spotlight falls on Los Angeles as the Broncos meet the Chargers in Week 3. Current Broncos Chargers odds make LA a short home favorite, with Denver’s pass rush expected to test Justin Herbert. We break down live betting splits, injuries, weather, market movement, expert picks, and a Same Game Parlay. For more, visit our NFL hub and weekly SuperContest picks.

Game Info & TV Coverage

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
  • TV / Streaming: CBS late window; NFL+ for replay

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds & Market Read

Opening odds: Chargers −3 · Total 45.5

Current odds: Chargers −2.5 / Broncos +2.5 · Total 46.0 · ML: LAC −145 / DEN +125

Movement: Opened at a field goal, nudged down to −2.5 at some shops with light Denver interest; total ticked up a touch to 46. Books will defend the −3 band — expect back-and-forth near the key number.

Betting Splits & Line Dynamics

Public side: Slight majority on LA at −2.5/−3; more Denver interest on the moneyline.

Resistance: Oddsmakers defend −3; +3.5 would invite Broncos buyback. Totals 45–46 attract two-way action.

Check updated NFL public betting chart

Injury Watch & Weather

  • Broncos: Secondary still nicked; WR room healthier than last week.
  • Chargers: One OL starter questionable; monitor Friday/Saturday reports.

Weather: SoFi is effectively weather-neutral; no impact expected.

NFL Betting Trends That Matter

  • Broncos as road dogs since 2023: 9–5 ATS — defense travels.
  • Chargers in AFC West home games: 3–7 ATS last 10 — volatile cover profile.
  • Totals 44–46 with LA: Overs 6 of last 8 — driven by explosive passing plays.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Pick: Chargers −2.5 (avoid −3.5). QB edge + WR/TE mismatches tilt it.

Total Pick: Over 46.0 (play 45–46). Pace and explosives raise the ceiling.

Prop Pick: Chargers QB passing yards Over — 35+ attempts likely if game is tight.

Same Game Parlay Spotlight

Correlate LA tempo with Denver chasing late.

  • Chargers ML
  • Over 43.5 (alt total)
  • Chargers QB 2+ passing TDs

Estimated payout: +375 to +450

How to Watch & Stream

Kickoff 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Replays available on NFL+.

See more NFL odds and previews on our NFL homepage.

Broncos’ defense may keep it tight, but Herbert’s arm is the X-factor. If you like Denver, wait for +3.5; if you like LA, grab −2.5 before it’s juiced.

