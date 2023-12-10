Broncos vs. Chargers NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will Justin Herbert led L.A. to straight up and ATS wins over Denver on Sunday afternoon? Or is there a smarter play in this Broncos vs. Chargers matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

123 Denver Broncos (+2.5) at 124 Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5); o/u 44

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Broncos vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Broncos CB Pat Surtain will play in Week 14 against the Chargers after being removed from the team’s injury report. Surtain was knocked from Week 13’s contest against the Texans with a left knee injury but practiced all three days this week. He was a full participant in the team’s final two practices and will be ready to go against the division-rival Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said a “competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening.” As if Austin Ekeler managers haven’t been through enough, it sounds like the Chargers are ready to further entertain the idea of a more split backfield. We saw this in Week 13 when Ekeler played on just 57 percent of the team’s snaps — his fewest since Week 1 when he went suffered an injury.

Ekeler is averaging 3.5 yards per carry and has been far from the impact player we’ve seen over the last several years. Staley said the team will continue “exploring” and “making adjustments” in hopes of getting their flailing rushing game back on track. Despite his struggles, Ekeler is still the RB15 in fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, but he hasn’t finished any higher than RB24 over the last three weeks. A continued decline in playing time and efficiency could make him difficult to start in any capacity down the stretch.

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Denver’s last 10 games when playing on the road against LA Chargers

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Denver’s last 7 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of LA Chargers’ last 10 games when playing at home against Denver

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of LA Chargers’ last 10 games

Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction:

Take L.A. The Chargers are seeking their fourth straight home win versus the Broncos dating back to 2020. That would mark the team’s second-longest home winning streak versus Denver in the rivalry’s history. The Broncos, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to the Texans in which they had an opportunity to win late. That snapped their winning streak and also halted a string of quality performances by Russell Wilson, who threw three interceptions in the loss. While I side with Sean Payton over the overmatched Brandon Staley, I’ll back Herbert over Wilson with the line less than a field goal today at SoFi Stadium.

Broncos vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -2.5