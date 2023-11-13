Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Betting Odds & Prediction

The Bills are laying seven points as a home favorite on Monday night against the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. Is that too much to lay with a struggling Buffalo squad or will the team take care of bettors tonight? Check out betting odds, trends and our Broncos vs. Bills prediction ahead of tonight’s kickoff.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Denver Broncos (+7) at 266 Buffalo Bills (-7); o/u 47.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 13, 2023

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: ABC/ESPN

Broncos vs. Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Russell Wilson completed 12-of-19 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns and rushed eight times for 30 yards in the Broncos’ 24-9 Week 8 win over the Chiefs. The Broncos didn’t ask Wilson to do much, as they worked to control the game on the ground.

However, Wilson made all of the throws that were asked of him. Some of them required tremendous leaping catches in traffic from his wide receivers, but Wilson bought time in the pocket and set up easy throws for himself as well. The veteran now has over 1,500 yards passing and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions in eight games. It’s not gaudy totals, but it’s much better than what he produced last year. He’ll look to keep that going in Week 10 against a banged up Bills defense after next week’s bye.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Josh Allen (shoulder) is expected to practice on Thursday. Allen played through a shoulder injury in last week’s loss to the Bengals, throwing for 258 yards and one touchdown in the 24-18 defeat.

The Bills play on Monday night this week, making Thursday their first practice of the week. While Allen missed the first practice heading into Week 9, head coach Sean McDermott said that won’t be the case this week, as Allen is expected to practice ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the Broncos. We’ll see how much work he gets in, but he was a full participant in the two practices he participated in last week and didn’t suffer any reported setbacks. We’d expect him to be close to his usual self come game time next week.

Broncos vs. Bills Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Denver’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

The Bills are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing Denver

Buffalo is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Denver

Broncos vs. Bills Prediction:

Take Denver. The Bills are coming off a 24-18 loss to the Bengals in which Buffalo was never in control of the game. They held on to beat the Bucs on a short week in Week 8 and lost to the Patriots 29-25 as an 8.5-point road favorite in Week 7. The point is, ever since they hammered the Dolphins 48-20, in Week 4, the Bills have looked like a different team. That includes beating the Giants 14-9 in a game that they should have lost outright as a 15.5-point favorite. They’re just not playing well.

Broncos vs. Bills NFL Prediction: DENVER BRONCOS +7