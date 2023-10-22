Bills vs. Patriots NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Buffalo Bills head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Patriots cover the 8.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Bills vs. Patriots betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Buffalo Bills are 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Dolphins, and their worst loss came against the Jets.

The New England Patriots are 1-5 straight up on the year and 1-5 against the spread. Their only win came against the Jets, and their worst loss came against the Raiders.

Bills vs. Patriots Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Buffalo Bills (-8.5) at 460 New England Patriots (+8.5); o/u 40

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Bills vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills Daily Fantasy Spin

Bills running back Damien Harris got put on injured reserve Friday due to a neck injury he suffered in the team’s game against the Giants on Sunday night. He’ll miss Sunday’s tilt with New England and likely several additional games after that. Harris has 23 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown in 6 games this season.

Buffalo starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss Sunday’s game with a toe injury. Oliver is one of the Bills’ better defensive linemen. He’s recorded 24 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks in 6 contests in 2023.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

Patriots starting left guard Cole Strange has missed the team’s last 3 games with a knee injury, and he’s listed as questionable for this weekend’s tilt with the Bills. New England may start fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi at left guard if Strange is ruled out this weekend.

New England starting corner Jonathan Jones is listed as questionable with a knee injury for this weekend’s game. The Auburn alum has 10 total tackles and a pass defended in 3 games for the Patriots this year.

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Trends

New England is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games.

Buffalo is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against New England.

Buffalo is 8-6-1 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Bills QB Josh Allen is 31-18-3 ATS on normal rest.

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Prediction:

New England is having a horrible season. The Patriots’ offense has looked stuck in the mud all year, and the numbers back it up. New England is 31st in the NFL in points per play (0.189) and 32nd in the league in yards per point (23.6). The Pats are averaging only 12 points per game, while the Bills are averaging 28.8 points per contest. What’s more, Buffalo ranks third in points per play (0.460) and fourth in yards per point (13.0). Buffalo has beaten New England by double digits 4 times in a row, and I like their chances to make it 5 in a row this weekend. I’m laying the points with the Bills on the road in Foxborough.

NFL Week 7 Bills vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: BUFFALO BILLS -8.5