Bills vs. Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will Philadelphia continue its hot play on Sunday when it hosts Buffalo at 4:25 p.m. ET? Or is the road team the better bet in today’s Bills vs. Eagles matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

267 Buffalo Bills (+3) at 268 Philadelphia Eagles (-3); o/u 48.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: CBS

Bills vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Gabe Davis failed to see a target in the Bills’ Week 11 win over the Jets. It’s certainly not great, but there’s also not much we can do about it now. After seeing 18 targets over the last two weeks, Davis pulled a full on disappearing act in Week 11, as Khalil Shakir and Stefon Diggs combined for 12 targets on the day. Davis’s boom/bust status was reaffirmed in this one, as he’s seldom proven to be anything more than a matchup dependent player over his career. Facing a struggling Eagles secondary in Week 12, Davis could be on the WR3 radar next week.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

Eagles removed DeVonta Smith from their Week 12 injury report against the Bills. Smith will look to repeat his six catch, 99 yard performance from Week 11 when he takes on the Bills in Week 12. It’s been an up-and-down season for Smith, who is the WR26 in fantasy points per game (15.6) this season. He’ll be a fringe WR1/WR2 in a potential shootout against the Bills.

Bills vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 12 games on the road

Philadelphia is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Bills vs. Eagles Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The Eagles should have lost to the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Monday night, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re the smart bet today. A little chalky? Sure, but the Bills aren’t fixed just because they looked good against the hapless Jets last Sunday. Today screams one of those Josh Allen turnover fests and while Jalen Hurts doesn’t look to be 100%, Philly should move the ball all over this banged-up Buffalo defense.

Bills vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -3