Bills vs Dolphins Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

How to Watch Bills vs Dolphins
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET
📺 CBS
🏟 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
Bills vs Dolphins Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Buffalo Bills
|–9.5 (–110)
|50 (O –105 / U –115)
|–585
|Miami Dolphins
|+9.5 (–110)
|50 (O –105 / U –115)
|+410
Matchup Breakdown
Buffalo’s front has tightened explosive rates by winning first down and forcing longer fields; that’s crucial versus Miami’s speed. Offensively, the Bills’ intermediate spacing and red-zone sequencing trend up, reducing volatility. For Miami, keeping the edges clean and staying ahead of the sticks is mandatory; third-and-long exposes protection and compresses route trees.
Bills vs Dolphins Prediction & Expert Pick
The price climbed for a reason: Buffalo’s trench advantage and situational edge travel well. If Miami can’t land something early, this game script tilts methodically toward a Bills trouncing. Pick: Bills –9.5 (–110). Lean: Under 50 (–115) assuming Buffalo limits explosives and shortens the fourth quarter.
Buffalo vs Miami – Who is The Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Buffalo Bills
|81%
|–5.5 (–110)
|–9.5 (–110)
|Miami Dolphins
|19%
|+5.5 (–110)
|+9.5 (–110)
Market Read: Tickets are overwhelmingly on Buffalo (≈81%) and the number jumped four points from –5.5 to –9.5. That combination signals market agreement rather than a pure public fade. Unless respected buyback appears closer to kickoff, the spread suggests Miami needs multiple explosives or +EV takeaways to threaten a cover; otherwise the favorite’s structure holds.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
