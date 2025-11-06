Bills vs Dolphins Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Bills vs Dolphins

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 CBS

🏟 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Bills vs Dolphins Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Buffalo Bills –9.5 (–110) 50 (O –105 / U –115) –585 Miami Dolphins +9.5 (–110) 50 (O –105 / U –115) +410

Matchup Breakdown

Buffalo’s front has tightened explosive rates by winning first down and forcing longer fields; that’s crucial versus Miami’s speed. Offensively, the Bills’ intermediate spacing and red-zone sequencing trend up, reducing volatility. For Miami, keeping the edges clean and staying ahead of the sticks is mandatory; third-and-long exposes protection and compresses route trees.

Bills vs Dolphins Prediction & Expert Pick

The price climbed for a reason: Buffalo’s trench advantage and situational edge travel well. If Miami can’t land something early, this game script tilts methodically toward a Bills trouncing. Pick: Bills –9.5 (–110). Lean: Under 50 (–115) assuming Buffalo limits explosives and shortens the fourth quarter.

Buffalo vs Miami – Who is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current Buffalo Bills 81% –5.5 (–110) –9.5 (–110) Miami Dolphins 19% +5.5 (–110) +9.5 (–110)

Market Read: Tickets are overwhelmingly on Buffalo (≈81%) and the number jumped four points from –5.5 to –9.5. That combination signals market agreement rather than a pure public fade. Unless respected buyback appears closer to kickoff, the spread suggests Miami needs multiple explosives or +EV takeaways to threaten a cover; otherwise the favorite’s structure holds.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

