Bills vs Dolphins Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

byMichael Cash
November 6, 2025
Bills vs Dolphins Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10) Bills vs Dolphins Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)
MIAMI GARDENS, FL — The AFC East takes center stage at Hard Rock Stadium as Buffalo visits Miami in a pivotal Week 10 matchup. The odds list Buffalo –9.5 (–110) with a 50-point total (Over –105 / Under –115) ahead of Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. With market interest stacking behind the road favorite and Miami struggling with pretty much everything, our Bills vs Dolphins picks evaluate whether the number has stretched too far or still holds value.

How to Watch Bills vs Dolphins

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 CBS

🏟 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Bills vs Dolphins Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML
Buffalo Bills –9.5 (–110) 50 (O –105 / U –115) –585
Miami Dolphins +9.5 (–110) 50 (O –105 / U –115) +410

Matchup Breakdown

Buffalo’s front has tightened explosive rates by winning first down and forcing longer fields; that’s crucial versus Miami’s speed. Offensively, the Bills’ intermediate spacing and red-zone sequencing trend up, reducing volatility. For Miami, keeping the edges clean and staying ahead of the sticks is mandatory; third-and-long exposes protection and compresses route trees.

Bills vs Dolphins Prediction & Expert Pick

The price climbed for a reason: Buffalo’s trench advantage and situational edge travel well. If Miami can’t land something early, this game script tilts methodically toward a Bills trouncing. Pick: Bills –9.5 (–110). Lean: Under 50 (–115) assuming Buffalo limits explosives and shortens the fourth quarter.

Buffalo vs Miami – Who is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current
Buffalo Bills 81% –5.5 (–110) –9.5 (–110)
Miami Dolphins 19% +5.5 (–110) +9.5 (–110)

Market Read: Tickets are overwhelmingly on Buffalo (≈81%) and the number jumped four points from –5.5 to –9.5. That combination signals market agreement rather than a pure public fade. Unless respected buyback appears closer to kickoff, the spread suggests Miami needs multiple explosives or +EV takeaways to threaten a cover; otherwise the favorite’s structure holds.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

