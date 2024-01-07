Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bills vs. Dolphins NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bills vs. Dolphins

    The Bills vs. Dolphins matchup will be the final regular season game of the 2023 NFL season. With the AFC East title on the line, what’s the smart bet tonight in South Beach where Miami will host Buffalo at 8:20 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    455 Buffalo Bills (-3) at 456 Miami Dolphins (+3); o/u 48.5

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    TV: NBC

    Bills vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    Josh Allen (neck/finger) has been removed from the Bills’ Week 18 injury report against the Dolphins.

    The Bills have made it clear since the start of the week that Allen would be good to go for Week 18 against the Dolphins. Despite neck and finger injuries, Allen has been a full participant in practice throughout the week and is officially on track to play in a game that will decide the AFC East champion. A win would also secure the Bills’ spot in the playoffs, while a loss would require help from other teams in order to get in. Fantasy managers playing in Week 18 can fire up Allen with confidence.

    Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 18 against the Bills.

    Per Pelissero, Waddle is expected to be back for the playoffs. Cedrick Wilson will step into the starting lineup again this week. Wilson ran a route on 89 percent of the Dolphins’ dropbacks and earned four targets in Week 17. He will have some WR4 juice in the regular season finale. Durham Smythe could also see an uptick in work, though he is nothing more than a punt TE3 for Week 18. Per usual, Tyreek Hill will be the focal point of the passing attack.

    Buffalo is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Miami

    Buffalo is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    Miami is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

    Miami is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games at home

    Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction:

    Take the over. The total has gone over in eight of Buffalo’s last 11 games against Miami and is 6-2 in the Bills’ last eight games against a divisional opponent. The over is also 4-1 in the Bills’ last five games played in January and is 7-3 in the Dolphins’ last 10 divisional games.

    When these two teams met in Buffalo earlier this season, they combined for 68 points. In fact, the Bills have not scored fewer than 32 points in the last three meetings between these two teams, while Miami hasn’t scored fewer than 20. This should be a fun final game of the season.

    Bills vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: OVER 48.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com