Bills vs. Dolphins NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Bills vs. Dolphins matchup will be the final regular season game of the 2023 NFL season. With the AFC East title on the line, what’s the smart bet tonight in South Beach where Miami will host Buffalo at 8:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Buffalo Bills (-3) at 456 Miami Dolphins (+3); o/u 48.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: NBC

Bills vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Josh Allen (neck/finger) has been removed from the Bills’ Week 18 injury report against the Dolphins.

The Bills have made it clear since the start of the week that Allen would be good to go for Week 18 against the Dolphins. Despite neck and finger injuries, Allen has been a full participant in practice throughout the week and is officially on track to play in a game that will decide the AFC East champion. A win would also secure the Bills’ spot in the playoffs, while a loss would require help from other teams in order to get in. Fantasy managers playing in Week 18 can fire up Allen with confidence.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 18 against the Bills.

Per Pelissero, Waddle is expected to be back for the playoffs. Cedrick Wilson will step into the starting lineup again this week. Wilson ran a route on 89 percent of the Dolphins’ dropbacks and earned four targets in Week 17. He will have some WR4 juice in the regular season finale. Durham Smythe could also see an uptick in work, though he is nothing more than a punt TE3 for Week 18. Per usual, Tyreek Hill will be the focal point of the passing attack.

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

Buffalo is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Miami

Buffalo is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Miami is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

Miami is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games at home

Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take the over. The total has gone over in eight of Buffalo’s last 11 games against Miami and is 6-2 in the Bills’ last eight games against a divisional opponent. The over is also 4-1 in the Bills’ last five games played in January and is 7-3 in the Dolphins’ last 10 divisional games.

When these two teams met in Buffalo earlier this season, they combined for 68 points. In fact, the Bills have not scored fewer than 32 points in the last three meetings between these two teams, while Miami hasn’t scored fewer than 20. This should be a fun final game of the season.

Bills vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: OVER 48.5