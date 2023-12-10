Bills vs. Chiefs NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Josh Allen set to take on Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Bills vs. Chiefs matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? As of this writing, Kansas City is currently listed as a 1.5-point home favorite, while the total sits at 48.5.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

125 Buffalo Bills (+1.5) at 126 Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5); o/u 48.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Bills vs. Chiefs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Bills activated TE Dawson Knox from injured reserve. That was always the likeliest outcome after the veteran tight end logged a full week of practice ahead of the team’s Week 14 showdown with the Chiefs.

Knox will make his return to the active roster following a string of five missed games in the middle of the season. The Bills ran the highest rates of 12-personnel prior to his injury. That said, it remains to be seen whether they will revert to those offensive tendencies following the departure of Ken Dorsey two weeks ago.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

When asked about the possibility of Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) landing on injured reserve, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said, “We’ll see.” The shoulder injury Pacheco is dealing with is the same shoulder he hurt last year. That report comes from Chiefs beat writer Pete Sweeney. Sweeney also noted that the team is still evaluating Pacheco’s injury, but a stint on injured reserve would be awful for fantasy managers.

With players on injured reserve required to miss at least four games, Pacheco being placed on injured reserve before Week 14 would mean he isn’t eligible to return until Week 18. Fantasy managers should be stashing either Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Jerick McKinnon where they can afford to do so, as both could quickly become fantasy-relevant beyond Week 14.

Bills vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 13 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 8 games at home

Kansas City is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games at home

Bills vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take Kansas City. The Chiefs are dealing with a slew of injuries on both sides of the ball, but it’s rare that Patrick Mahomes loses back-to-back games. He’s 16-3 in his career following a loss and has won 10 straight after defeat. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL. He has lost consecutive games only three times in his career, which occurred in 2021, 2019 and 2018. I’m certainly not suggesting that the Chiefs don’t have their issues or their weaknesses. Still, Arrowhead Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Bills at times, most notably in the “13 seconds” playoff game.

Bills vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -1.5