    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Bills vs. Bengals NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bills vs. Bengals

    With Cincinnati listed as 2.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Bills vs. Bengals clash? Kickoff for this Sunday Night Football matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    473 Buffalo Bills (+2.5) at 474 Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5); o/u 50.5

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

    Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

    TV: NBC

    Bills vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    Josh Allen (shoulder) was removed from the injury report Friday and will play Sunday against the Bengals.

    The Bills enjoy a rather sparse injury report for their tilt with their AFC rivals on Sunday Night Football, with no player more important to their game plan than quarterback Josh Allen. Allen managed full practices on Thursday and Friday after missing practice Wednesday, paving the way for one of the league’s top quarterbacks to be a full-go in Week 9.

    Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Ben Baby reports Joe Mixon (chest) is “good to go” for Week 9 against the Bills. Mixon, who had 16 rushes for 87 yards and a touchdown last week against the 49ers, will suit up Sunday night against Buffalo. Mixon’s heavy usage in the green zone makes him a must-start fantasy option in a game that could shoot out.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 11 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

    Cincinnati is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home

    The Bengals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Bills vs. Bengals Prediction:

    Take the over. Without Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White, the Bills defense is, at best, an average unit. They don’t hold up well against the run and without Milano, opponents can attack the middle of the field without repercussion. Joe Burrow has looked healthy for weeks and his connection is back with WR Ja’Marr Chase.

    On the other side, Josh Allen should be able to attack a Cincinnati secondary that has been better of late, but is not the stout unit it was when the team still had safety Jesse Bates (now in Atlanta). Trey Hendrickson is a little banged up as well, although Allen’s mobility negates some of Cincy’s pass rush. The bottom line is that points should not be at a premium tonight in Cincinnati.

    Bills vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com