Bills vs. Bengals NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Cincinnati listed as 2.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Bills vs. Bengals clash? Kickoff for this Sunday Night Football matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

473 Buffalo Bills (+2.5) at 474 Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5); o/u 50.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: NBC

Bills vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Josh Allen (shoulder) was removed from the injury report Friday and will play Sunday against the Bengals.

The Bills enjoy a rather sparse injury report for their tilt with their AFC rivals on Sunday Night Football, with no player more important to their game plan than quarterback Josh Allen. Allen managed full practices on Thursday and Friday after missing practice Wednesday, paving the way for one of the league’s top quarterbacks to be a full-go in Week 9.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

ESPN’s Ben Baby reports Joe Mixon (chest) is “good to go” for Week 9 against the Bills. Mixon, who had 16 rushes for 87 yards and a touchdown last week against the 49ers, will suit up Sunday night against Buffalo. Mixon’s heavy usage in the green zone makes him a must-start fantasy option in a game that could shoot out.

Bills vs. Bengals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 11 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

Cincinnati is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home

The Bengals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Bills vs. Bengals Prediction:

Take the over. Without Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White, the Bills defense is, at best, an average unit. They don’t hold up well against the run and without Milano, opponents can attack the middle of the field without repercussion. Joe Burrow has looked healthy for weeks and his connection is back with WR Ja’Marr Chase.

On the other side, Josh Allen should be able to attack a Cincinnati secondary that has been better of late, but is not the stout unit it was when the team still had safety Jesse Bates (now in Atlanta). Trey Hendrickson is a little banged up as well, although Allen’s mobility negates some of Cincy’s pass rush. The bottom line is that points should not be at a premium tonight in Cincinnati.

Bills vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5