Bengals vs. Steelers NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

AFC North rivals will clash in Pittsburgh on Sunday when the Steelers host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET. With both teams jockeying for playoff position in the AFC wild card race, what’s the best bet in today’s Bengals vs. Steelers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at 454 Pittsburgh Steelers (+3); o/u 38.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NBC

Bengals vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) is out for Week 16 against the Steelers. This was the assumed result after Chase was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain after the team’s Week 15 overtime victory. Ian Rapoport previously reported that the alpha wide receiver could also miss Week 17 to allow the shoulder to heal.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) has been officially ruled out for Saturday. This isn’t much of a surprise, but Pickett was able to log a limited practice on Wednesday, which created some optimism he could come back early. Instead, it will be Mason Rudolph under center in a must win game against the Bengals. While it would have been nice to see Pickett back, the Steelers’ skill position players don’t see any meaningful change in fantasy value from Mitchell Trubisky to Mason Rudolph.

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games when playing Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games

Bengals vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of the Bengals’ last 14 road games against the Steelers. The under is also 8-3 in the Bengals’ last 11 games played on a Saturday, cashing in four out of their last five games played on this day.

On the other side, the putrid Steeler offense has produced winning under tickets in nine of their last 12 opportunities. The total has also fallen under in 14 out of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games at home and is 7-2 in their last nine conference games.

Bengals vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: UNDER 38.5