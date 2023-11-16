    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bengals vs. Ravens Over/Under Betting Prediction & Odds

    Updated:
    Bengals vs. Ravens
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

    With the number sitting at 46 points, what’s the smart play in Thursday night’s Bengals vs. Ravens clash? Kickoff for this divisional matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    311 Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) at 312 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); o/u 46

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

    MT&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Bengals vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

    Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson (knee) was removed from the Week 11 injury report and will play against the Ravens. Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee in Week 10 against the Texans. The injury appeared likely to sideline him for Week 11. Instead, Hendrickson returned to practice on Tuesday and was removed from the injury report entirely today. He may have his reps limited but expect to see Hendrickson out there for at least all of the high-leverage plays on defense. Fellow EDGE Sam Hubbard was ruled out.

    Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

    Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is listed as doubtful for Week 11 against the Bengals. Humphrey strained his calf in Week 10 and with the Ravens playing on Thursday night, he hasn’t had as much time to get healthy as he would normally. Despite being officially ruled out, he’s been unable to practice all week, which is a bad sign for his availability. If he were to miss, that could be an upgrade for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Bengals passing attack.

    Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Baltimore

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 12 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati

    Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction:

    Take the under, which has hit in 10 out of Baltimore’s last 12 home games. The under is also 14-4 in the Ravens’ last 18 games when listed as the favorite and is 10-2 in the Bengals’ last 12 games when playing as the underdog.

    Bengals vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: UNDER 46

