Bengals vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

With the number sitting at 39.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to Monday night’s Bengals vs. Jaguars matchup? Kickoff for this Monday Night Football contest is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

473 Cincinnati Bengals (+9.5) at 484 Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5); o/u 39.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN

Bengals vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) was removed from the injury report and will play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Higgins missed the previous three contests for the Bengals, returning to a very different situation than the one he left with quarterback Joe Burrow done for the season. Volume should continue to be an issue for the Bengals primary pass-catchers with Jake Browning under center, leaving Higgins in the WR3/4 range for the remainder of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (chest) is questionable for Week 13 against the Bengals. Etienne got in a trio of limited sessions in his preparation for Monday Night Football, with previous reports indicating there is optimism that the second-year back will be able to play against the Bengals. Final word will come 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games when playing Jacksonville

Cincinnati is 18-7 ATS in its last 25 games on the road

Jacksonville is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

Jacksonville is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Bengals vs. Jaguars Prediction:

Take the under. Without Joe Burrow, the Bengals will have a difficult time moving the ball again offensively. Jake Browning is the backup and has struggled the last two weeks. Joe Mixon was also completely shut down last Sunday in the team’s loss to the Steelers and while Jacksonville isn’t as stout as Pittsburgh is defensively, the Jags are active on that side of the ball.

I also see the Jags taking a conservative approach offensively. There’s no reason to push the pedal to the floor after they get up by a few scores. I could see them leading comfortably at halftime, then coming out in the second half and playing a clock-management style.

Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5