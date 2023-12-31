Bengals vs. Chiefs NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup opened at 7.5 in favor of Kansas City, but has dropped a full point to 6.5 in favor of Cincinnati. Will the struggling Chiefs once again fail to cover against an opponent they’ve had issues with in the past?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

127 Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5) at 128 Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5); o/u 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Bengals vs. Chiefs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “there’s optimism” Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) will play in Week 17 against the Chiefs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported Chase was unlikely to play this week, but Chase managed to get in a pair of limited practice sessions before being listed as questionable on Friday. Still, the most recent reports have Chase’s range of motion limited on top of the pain he is experiencing. If he makes it through warmups without any setbacks, fantasy managers can view him as a volatile WR2. Assuming he plays, Tee Higgins will fall back into the WR3 ranks for Week 17.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs have “whittled down their normal game plan from head coach Andy Reid’s massive playbook for today’s game against the Bengals.” Per Rapoport, this means “fewer plays, fewer personnel packages and, most likely, fewer players getting their hands on the football.”

The Chiefs have scored under 20 points six times this year and four of those games have come in the past six weeks. Patrick Mahomes has only been held under 20 points a dozen times in his career. Normally level-headed even in the most dire of circumstances, Mahomes has been visibly frustrated with his receivers seemingly every week. The energy is understandable as his pass-catchers have invented new ways to drop the ball—figuratively and literally—far too often. This change should get the ball in Travis Kelce’s hands more often while keeping Rashee Rice as a mainstay of the pecking order for targets. It will hopefully give the Chiefs a spark as they look to get right on offense heading into the postseason.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Kansas City’s last 9 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take Kansas City. I’m not oblivious to the problems the Chiefs are having this season offensively. That said, you read the blurb above. Pairing down Reid’s playbook and simplifying things should help Mahomes and Co. tremendously. This group of skill set players for Kansas City is mostly trash. Mahomes basically has two reliable options in the passing game: Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. There’s no reason to be forcing the ball to an uncompetitive Marques Valdez-Scantling or Kadarius Toney. And for God’s sake, running the ball more isn’t a crime, either. I think we’ll see immediately results today with this KC offense.

Bengals vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -6.5