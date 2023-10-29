Bengals vs. 49ers NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Brock Purdy medically cleared to play, is San Francisco the best bet in Sunday’s Bengals vs. 49ers matchup? Or is there a better play on the board when these non-conference foes meet at 4:25 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5) at 274 San Francisco 49ers (-5.5); o/u 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: CBS

Bengals vs. 49ers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Ja’Marr Chase caught 6-of-13 targets for 80 yards in the Bengals’ Week 6 win over the Seahawks. Chase was unable to replicate his 192-yard performance from Week 5, but his target domination in Cincinnati continued this week. He saw 37 percent of Joe Burrow’s pass attempts. Chase now has three games over a dozen targets in three games this year. His target floor so far is eight looks. He will be eying 100 yards and a touchdown when the Bengals return from their bye to face the 49ers in Week 8.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

49ers QB Brock Purdy has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play in Week 8 against the Bengals. Purdy becomes just the second player this season to enter the concussion protocol and gain clearance the following week, with the first occurrence requiring a Thursday to Monday layover. Suspicions were raised when Purdy returned to the practice field in short order, meaning he likely didn’t sustain a concussion to begin with after reporting symptoms on the plane ride home following the team’s Monday Night Football loss to the Vikings in Week 7. Either way, Purdy will be under center for the 49ers as the team looks to rebound from two consecutive losses.

Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

San Francisco is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

The 49ers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Bengals vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. Everyone and their brother is breaking their ankles to get back on the Bengals’ bandwagon. Why? They mustered only a field goal in the second half against the Seahawks at home two weeks ago. They lost 27-3 to the Titans. Their 34-20 win over the Cardinals was slightly misleading. Yes, Joe Burrow does look healthy again, but it still appears that teams have figured out Zac Taylor’s offense.

The Niners, meanwhile, are pissed. They’ll once again be without Deebo Samuel but Purdy will be back under center after he spent most of the week in concussion protocol. The offense is fine. The defense should also rebound today after it didn’t generate a sack against the Vikings on Monday night and couldn’t get off the field on third down.

Bengals vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -5.5