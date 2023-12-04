Close Menu
    Bengals at Jaguars NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Bengals at Jaguars
    With the line jumping from 7.5 up to 9.5 in favor of Jacksonville, is there any value in the road underdog for tonight’s Bengals at Jaguars matchup? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    473 Cincinnati Bengals (+9.5) at 484 Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5); o/u 39.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

    EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

    TV: ABC/ESPN

    Bengals vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

    Jake Browning is on the Week 13 injury report with a right wrist injury but practicing in full. The Bengals seem to be trying to make a funny two weeks after they were accused of not listing Joe Burrow’s right wrist injury. Browning will be out there for Monday evening’s game against the Jaguars and amongst the worst options in fantasy football at quarterback.

    Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jaguars LT Cam Robinson could miss 3-6 weeks after suffering a knee injury in Week 12 against the Texans. Robinson is a candidate for injured reserve if the team doesn’t think he’ll be able to make it back within a four-week time frame. The veteran left tackle is expected to return in time for the playoffs, but an extended absence is expected regardless. Former second-round pick Walker Little took over for Robinson in Sunday’s loss to the Texans and is the early favorite to fill the void at left tackle moving forward.

    Cincinnati is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games when playing Jacksonville

    Cincinnati is 18-7 ATS in its last 25 games on the road

    Jacksonville is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

    Jacksonville is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

    Bengals vs. Jaguars Prediction:

    Take Jacksonville. I don’t see a path for the Bengals to cover this game. They kept the Steelers in check last Sunday, but Pittsburgh has no offense. Jacksonville has been inconsistent on that side of the ball this season, but the Jags are also explosive. I expect the Bengals defense to be on the field for long stretches and when they eventually wear down, the Jags will pull away.

    Bengals vs. Jaguars NFL Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -9.5  

