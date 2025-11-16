Bears vs Vikings Winner – Week 11 Odds, Picks & +675 Parlay

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 9:29 am by Michael Cash

Bears vs Vikings Odds — Week 11

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bears +135 / Vikings -160

Bears vs Vikings — Bears vs Vikings winner

Play 1: Vikings moneyline (-160)

Chicago has drawn most of the tickets as a short road underdog, yet the spread has not budged off -2.5. That kind of split often hints that sharper money respects Minnesota’s ceiling at home, especially with Justin Jefferson back as a constant matchup problem. Rather than laying the points in a game that could land on a field goal, backing the Vikings on the moneyline keeps late weirdness in play while still leaning into their edge in weapons and familiarity with the U.S. Bank Stadium environment.

Play 2: Justin Jefferson anytime touchdown (EVEN)

The Bears have improved defensively but still struggle against elite route-runners who can win at every level. Jefferson commands double-teams, yet the Vikings are creative at getting him into stacked looks, bunch sets and red-zone isolations. Because this game is indoors and Minnesota projects for multiple red-zone trips, Jefferson at even money to score at least once remains a fair winner-focused angle that pairs nicely with a Vikings moneyline stance.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Public bettors are siding with the underdog, as roughly 62% of tickets are on the Bears +2.5 even though the line has stayed firm. The Vikings hold about 38% of the ticket count at -2.5, which suggests more cautious support on the favorite despite their home-field edge.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Parlay – Jefferson TD, Williams O222.5 & Jones O53.5

Three-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Justin Jefferson anytime touchdown (EVEN)

Leg 2: Caleb Williams Over 222.5 passing yards (-110)

Leg 3: Aaron Jones Over 53.5 rushing yards (-130)

Using those listed prices, this three-leg parlay comes out to roughly +575. A $100 stake would return about $675 total, including around $575 in profit, if all three legs cash. Have your own parlay you want to try? Check out our simple to use, free parlay calculator and add any stake and up to 15 legs to see your payout before you bet.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Quarterback contrast: Caleb Williams can extend plays off script, while J.J. McCarthy is more timing-based, so early pressure looks could swing momentum quickly.

Caleb Williams can extend plays off script, while J.J. McCarthy is more timing-based, so early pressure looks could swing momentum quickly. Indoor pace: The fast track in Minneapolis favors explosive passing, which benefits both receiving corps and supports higher-variance outcomes late.

The fast track in Minneapolis favors explosive passing, which benefits both receiving corps and supports higher-variance outcomes late. Red-zone efficiency: Minnesota’s play-action usage near the goal line often frees Jefferson or T.J. Hockenson, whereas Chicago has been more hit-or-miss inside the 20.

Minnesota’s play-action usage near the goal line often frees Jefferson or T.J. Hockenson, whereas Chicago has been more hit-or-miss inside the 20. Line movement watch: If this spreads to -3 before kickoff, live betting or alternate spreads may offer better ways to attack a tight margin game.

How to Watch – Bears vs Vikings

📅 Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

